After 10 disgustingly bonkers months, Married At First Sight‘s Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie have announced they’ve broken up. Cya!

Australia’s bargain bin Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (RIP) dropped the news on Monday through a joint photo dump on Instagram.

Olivia and Jackson, I will address the crime of appropriating photo dump culture offline, me thinks.

“After a wonderful 10 months together we have decided to go our seperate ways,” the post said.

“There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and there will continue to be as we transition into a friendship.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another, and no one is to blame for the end of this relationship. Simply a case of ‘almost perfect’.

“We hope you all can please show compassion as we navigate this privately.”

Ok, I don’t want to yuck anyone’s yum but “wonderful” is a strong word to use. From Jackson getting sprung macking on with a TikToker to filming cringe videos addressing what was going on with the couple’s relationship, it has been a shitshow.

And who could forget Olivia yeeting to the UK without her geezer Jackson ‘cos the bloke was too busy shredding?

I cannae judge what went on behind closed doors but from the outside, the Olivia and Jackson’s relationship was not iconic, legendary, nor the moment.

Farewell, sweet prince.