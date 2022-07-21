MAFS star Jackson Lonie has slammed trolls for sending a sex tape of him and his girlfriend/MAFS wife Olivia Frazer to his *mother*. Fkn yikes.

The sex tape was leaked from Jackson’s OnlyFans, which both he and Olivia joined earlier this year to much controversy.

“People thought it was OK to send our videos to my mum … which is fucking disgusting,” Jackson told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“And if you’re the type of person who sends that to somebody you need to take a good, hard look at yourself.

“The amount of shit that Liv and I have copped, I understand that we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’ll get a bit of heat, but then you get people who think it’s OK to [get] our families involved?

“That’s not OK, don’t send one of my OnlyFans videos to my mum.”

This isn’t the first time Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer’s sex tapes have been stolen from the platform.

Kyle Sandilands pulled up a video of the two and showed it to the couple’s nemesis Domenica Calarco and her bestie Ella Ding on a segment of The Kyle and Jackie O Show last month. The pair were recorded reacting to the porn live, which was then uploaded online.

Jackson slammed the segment for not only body-shaming him but also for a copyright breach since OnlyFans content should be behind a paywall. He threatened legal action against the show and has since revealed it caused him to lose his job.

“Because of the whole Kyle and Jackie O thing again, I actually lost my job,” he said.

“It was a family business, they were fine with me doing OnlyFans, but once it was published on radio, [my boss] had people come up and question him about it.

“I said it makes sense and I understood, it sucked but when you’re in the public eye that is just how it is.”

Jackson told Yahoo! Lifestyle he and Olivia have now hired a company to track leaks on the internet and take them down as they come.