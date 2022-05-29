20-year-old Han Hughes has taken to TikTok to drop some spicy content in the wake of her and MAFS participant Jackson Lonie‘s viral shenanigans on Friday night. Call this season of Married At First Sight Twinings because it has truly produced the tea.

The woman at the centre of JacksonGate2022 has posted videos to the social media platform which have since reached a combined 240,000 views.

The first vid (which at the time of writing has over 213,000 clicks) shows Han green-screening So Dramatic’s article about the incident.

The visuals are complemented by the iconic “is this fucking play about us?” sound from *that* scene in Euphoria.

As you might expect, the comments section is appropriately spicy with MAFS fans not holding back their true thoughts on the sitch.

The top comment quotes Jackson’s girlfriend (??) and wife from the series Olivia Frazer with the fan writing “as far as empathy goes.. I just don’t have it”. What a cruel way to come full circle.

Another offered, “it’s not home wrecking it’s home improvement”. OUCH!

The next vid which has notched up about 30,000 views and features drag queen Scarlet Envy‘s classic “is it me? Am I the drama?” sound bite from season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The comments section on this one is similarly spicy with MAFS fans leaving nothing in the drama tank.

The top comment reads, “on behalf of Australia. We salute you.”

In addition to uploading content on her own social media channels, Han also spoke to The Wash about the Jackson sitch.

She described the kiss as “innocent” and a “2 way street”.

Oh, boy. If Jackson wasn’t already in the naughty corner, he’s deffo toast now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wash (@thewashonline)

One more cryptic detail is this pic Han uploaded before heading out on Friday night captioned “time to die”. Eek!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Han Hughes (@hanhughesss)

This comes after fellow season 9 participant Domenica Calarco weighed in on Jackson Lonie’s leaked pash on Saturday night.

Dom labelled the kiss a “publicity stunt” and likened Jackson and Olivia’s manager Max Markson to Kris Jenner for their skill in driving the hype train.

Kris Jenner works hard, but Max Markson works harder. — Domenica Calarco (@DomenicaMAFSAU) May 28, 2022

You can read our full debrief here.

Earlier in May, Jackson and Olivia (who now has an OnlyFans account) fronted up to the Where’s Your Head At? podcast and dished out no less than 14 bombshells.

In April, fans also discovered Jackson’s Hinge dating profile however the MAFS participant denied he was active on it at the time. We’re not contesting this. It’s just bonus Jackson-related content.

Honestly, what is real anymore?