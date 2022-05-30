If you bought into the rumour that Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie‘s public cheating scandal was concocted by the PR gods, I wouldn’t blame ya — it certainly does feel a little surreal. Put your tin hats away though, because the couple’s agent has now said it had nothing to do with him.

In case you missed it (which at this point is a feat, let me tell you), Jackson and Olivia were MAFS‘ *only* successful couple to make it out of the experiment — until Jackson made out with a random woman on a wild night out.

Over the weekend a video of the pash was planted on our feeds, the girl in questioned turned out to be a TikToker, Olivia told the Daily Mail she and Jackson are on a break, and Domenica Calarco implied the whole, very public cheating scandal was actually a PR stunt. Specifically by publicist Max Markson to keep the couple in our newsfeeds. A low blow perhaps, but I can’t say I wouldn’t be as petty if I was the one Olivia circulated a nude photo of. Messy.

Well, now Olivia and Jackson’s publicist has spoken out and said the kiss definitely had nothing to do with him.

“It’s very kind of Dom to compliment me on my work ethic,” Markson told the Daily Mail on Monday.

“I do like to think I work hard.

“However, this whole situation was nothing to do with me. Definitely not one of my PR stunts.

“I was too busy working on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Elon Musk‘s purchase of Twitter, and finalising Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s court case.”

Not sure how we got to Johnny Depp here, but the point is seems like the kiss truly was a result of Jackson’s fuckboi antics.

Say what you will about Olivia, but I genuinely feel bad for her.