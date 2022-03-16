CONTENT WARNING: This article contains spoilers from tonight's episode. Read on at your own risk!

In the trailer for tonight’s MAFS, a ‘nude photo scandal’ erupts involving rival brides Domenica Calarco and Olivia Frazer.

The clip shows the cast discussing a nude photo of Dom that had been circulated amongst them, and zero guesses as to who supposedly leaked it.

“If someone smashes a wine glass in your face, you Google them,” Olivia says at the dinner party, implying that she leaked the photo.

“Everyone has seen a photo of you naked!” Dom’s groom Jack Millar says with shock.

In the lead-up to the episode, there’s been lots of chatter online about the incident.

An anonymous MAFS contestant spoke to the So Dramatic! podcast, claiming that Olivia downloaded a photo from Dom’s OnlyFans account and sent it to her cast mates.

“Olivia found and leaked personal information about Domenica to the other cast members,” the unnamed contestant claimed.

“Domenica is blindsided at the dinner party and had no idea this was going around or was even going to be brought up.”

Apparently this causes a “huge divide” within the group with some contestants taking Dom’s side and others siding with Olivia.

The insider also claimed that “Ella and Dom never got to see the photo that everyone had seen that was circulating among the cast.”

“No one ever showed them and still to this day they have not seen it,” they said, adding that “Dom could only guess what photo it was”.

Pretty fucked up that a ‘nude photo scandal’ is being used as reality TV fodder in 2022, but here we are.

The dumbass MAFS storyline kicks off tonight at 7:30pm on Nine, if you want to watch on in disgust.