Domenica Calarco Reflects On MAFS & Reveals Her Eye-Watering OnlyFans Earnings On I’m A Celeb

We’re only a few days into the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, but Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco is already spilling some monumental tea about her time on MAFS and the eye-watering amount of cashola she made in the wake of the OnlyFans scandal that rocked her season.

ICYMI, last season on MAFS, Dom’s OnlyFans account was found by fellow contestant Olivia Fraser. She allegedly downloaded a picture from the account and circulated it around the cast behind Dom’s back. It wasn’t until groom Cody Bromley brought it up at a dinner party that she became aware her pics were doing the rounds.

While Dom had no issue with the content of her OnlyFans account, she was upset by the way it was weaponised against her by her costars and encouraged by MAFS producers. The case was initially being investigated by the NSW police but was dropped when Olivia exercised her legal right not to speak with officers.

Back in the jungle, as the celebrities got to know each other, celebrity chef and potential MAFS fan, Anna Polyviou, asked Dom about whether she had an OnlyFans account. Causing AFL star Adam Cooney to ask about whether it was a big deal that it got leaked if she was on the site in the first place.

Peep the interaction below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domenica Calarco (@domenica.calarco)



“At the time when I was filming the show it wasn’t a nice thing at all because I thought this is the end of my career,” Dom admitted.

“I’m never going to get a job as a makeup artist again, people are going to think of me differently. My brothers are going to see this, my nonna is going to see this. It was horrible,” she said.

Dom went on to explain that she created the account at a time where she needed another source of income.

“I did it out of need. I did it when I had just gotten a divorce, we were going through a global pandemic and I needed the cash to buy a fridge,” she said.



Although the experience was traumatic for Dom, there was a silver lining.

When the episodes featuring the OnlyFans drama aired, Dom reclaimed her power by reviving her OnlyFans account and releasing a recreation of the photo Olivia used to humiliate her.

That’s some queen shit.

“Did you get a whole heap of people requesting your content after that?” Anna asked.

“Oh yeah I made enough for a house deposit after the show,” she replied.

HUGE. You earned every bloody cent of that bag, queen.

Thinking back, I still can’t believe that MAFS encouraged that kind of invasive and inappropriate slut-shaming behaviour. I really feel for Dom that she had to go through that on a national scale.

But now, at least we know Dom didn’t walk out empty handed for her on-screen struggle.