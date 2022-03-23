Everyone’s least favourite Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestant Nasser Sultan has gone and made a fool of himself once more. Just when you thought a man with a shovel was done digging himself into a hole, he starts drilling to the centre of the Earth like his ancestors forgot to repay Madame Zeroni.

For some reason, Mr Sultan decided to call into the Kyle and Jackie O show on Tuesday to discuss *checks notes* Domenica and Olivia?

It made as much sense on the radio as it does in writing, trust me. Basically, Nasser is fkn furious over the fact that Domenica apparently “set up” and “faked” the nude scandal to distract people from the fact she smashed a glass at the MAFS retreat. Yes, this is what Nasser is up in arms about.

“She broke a glass and looked at Olivia and that’s a threat to me,” yelled the weasel.

“If I did that in a pub I’d be kicked out. She did it and got away with it, so to deter all this nonsense they had to do something and this photo emerged.”

“We need to get off the subject of the photo.”

He also ranted about how she went on The Hundred with Andy Lee as a guest. Yes, I’m serious.

“She went on The Hundred straight after Married at First Sight,” he complained.

“I believe that it was all set up and I can tell you now that … she knew about it and is hiding behind this whole thing.”

I don’t think The Hundred is exactly anyone’s “look mum I made it” moment.

Nobody, including Kyle and Jackie O, understood what the fuck Nasser is trying to achieve with his odd rant. Sir, you are not involved. Go find your five minutes of fame somewhere else.

Is anyone else confused as to why Nasser is taking this so personally?!

DUDE… RELAX and get your facts straight.

Hear the whole thing here: https://t.co/LIAQGseu1E#MAFSAUS #MarriedAU #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/srqv5N4wzJ — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 21, 2022

Domenica called in to defend herself after hearing far more bullshit than she needed to. I mean, why on Earth would you let “shit-stirrer” Nasser talk shit about you for free?

“It’s actually very hurtful hearing these things,” said Dom.

“And the hurt and trauma that it has caused me having this whole scandal blasted Australia-wide, and for him to come on here and claim that I’ve allowed it and gave them the image?”

It’s at this point that Nasser yells unintelligible garbage at Dom to interrupt her. Disgusting fkn behaviour.

Domenica's stood her ground since day dot, she knows what she's about and she's not pretending or faking anything.

So what are you TALKING about Nasser, we still don't get it.

Hear the whole thing here: https://t.co/LIAQGseu1E#MAFSAUS #Olivia #MarriedAU #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/IvD0SC2EfY — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 21, 2022

After a bit of talking to, Nasser shuts the fuck up for a sec (a win) and Dom gets to defend herself against the claims she somehow “faked” the whole nude scandal to draw attention away from the glass smashing.

“My OnlyFans was shut down before I went on the show, I never had OnlyFans when I was in MAFS, so let’s just get this straight,” she said.

“This is quite shocking hearing that there’s a person saying this.”

“It’s not about the image. It’s the fact that the image was shared amongst people.”

Boom. Yes. Fkn tell ’em, Dom.

Nasser of course didn’t fkn listen and goes on another tangent about how he’s friends with Olivia and it’s at this point that Kyle has had enough. Hey, a broken clock is right twice a day.

“You best watch your mouth Nasser, there’s a certain line I won’t allow you to cross,” said Kyle.

“I’m just telling you bitch, put your head back in your bucket. I know what you’re doing, don’t cross me.”

Say what you want about the man but hearing him call Nasser a bitch was delicious.

Well fuck, after all that I think I need to sit down. Too much Nasser and Kyle for one day.