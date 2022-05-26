If you asked me two months ago to predict where MAFS‘ Olivia Frazer would end up after *that* nude photo scandal, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought she would join OnlyFans.

That’s right, after becoming the season villain responsible for the worst plot line in MAFS history, Olivia is now on the very site she caused Domenica Calarco so much grief over.

The disgraced reality star announced “O F by Olive Frazer” via Instagram Stories on Wednesday. According to her new profile, her pics are locked for subscribers only and monthly subscriptions cost $14.99 a month. Pot, kettle, black, etc.

Olivia mentioned potentially starting an OnlyFans earlier this month in a tell-all interview where she insisted she isn’t actually a “slut-shaming prude” despite the whole Dom drama. Or even her comment’s on Dom’s “my body, my choice bitch” shirts.

“Money is money,” Olivia’s on-screen husband/now boyfriend Jackson Lonie said after he was asked if he would do more nudity content on OnlyFans. Because turns out he actually already has one.

“I’d do it,” Olivia said about starting her own.

“I have nothing against it. I’ve never had anything against it. Give me a house deposit, I’ll do it.”

Well, now she has. Again, who would’ve fkn thought.

ICYMI, Olivia Frazer shot to infamy after it was revealed on MAFS that she circulated a nude picture of Domenica to other cast members. The picture itself was part of Dom’s OnlyFans collection, but “Olivia’s friends” found it on her public Twitter account.

The drama was pretty fkn brutal, with Domenica having to deal with slut-shaming and bitching from other castmates. Other OnlyFans creators slammed Olivia outside of the show, claiming she violated the platform.

While Olivia maintains her intention was never to slut-shame Dom, that certainly wasn’t the impact. The whole thing reeked of judgy school girl antics and quite frankly it was nauseating.

But hey, if you can’t beat them then join them I guess!