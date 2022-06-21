Just when we thought things were all chummy between MAFS brides Olivia Frazer and Jessika Power, they’ve reignited their feud over *checks notes* OnlyFans earnings.

ICYMI: The reality stars seemingly reconciled after their online feud at a recent event which was documented by The Wash.

In the footage, Olivia approached Jessika and the gals discussed their scrap.

Their convo seemed relatively tame, with Jessika saying that although she stood by her statement that Olivia’s behaviour was “disgusting”, she had no real problem with her.

But now Olivia is out here claiming she makes way more than Jessika on OnlyFans and it’s not a competition, luv. There’s plenty of bread to go around!

Speaking to the So Dramatic! podcast about her OnlyFans earnings, Olivia specifically called out Jessika by claiming she makes more dough than her.

“I won’t say a figure but I’ll just say that I’ve already made more than Jess Power’s best month,” she said.

Earlier this month, Olivia during an Instagram Q&A that she made over $43k during the first month, but her earnings have presumably gone gangbusters since then.

According to So Dramatic!, Jessika made $50k in her first five days on OnlyFans, meaning she’d be up to over $100k a month.

When asked what she thought Jessika’s best month was, Olivia said she thought Jessika’s best month was around $200k.

Again, there really is no need for there to be a competition and the fact that Olivia brought up Jessika’s name shows that she’s clearly still salty from their feud.

I dunno, I just think it’s nice to see both gals thriving and making those dollarydoos! Especially when you’ve got jackasses like Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston looking down their noses at sex workers.

The gruesome twosome recently shared their final statements on the matter in an Instagram carousel.

In the post, they doubled-down on their warped opinion that OnlyFans does not equal empowerment.

Wrong again, mates.