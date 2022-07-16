MAFS’ Mitch Eynaud Has Joined OnlyFans Making Him The 167th Cast Member To Do So

Financial planner and member of the chaotic Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2022 cast Mitch Eynaud has launched his very own OnlyFans. This makes him the fourth member of the cast to do so.

Mitch took to Instagram to announce his OnlyFans account with a simple shirtless piccy and a link. A simple yet effective move, you simply have to respect the hustle.

His fellow MAFS stars Jackson Lonie, Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco also have OnlyFans accounts.

But hey, you probably knew that already because Dom’s account was the subject of an entire on-show feud and Olivia has been dropping income receipts and comparing earnings with Jessika Power online. It’s a whole mess.

I for one am interested to see how much Mitch will rake in from his OnlyFans account. Or, you know, how much Jackson is making? It seems the boys are rather quiet about how much they’re earning from the platform but one could only assume they make a handsome buck.

If you’re keen to get behind the paywall on Mitch’s OnlyFans it’ll set you back around $15 a month or $36 for three months. But hey, I’m not here to promote his nudes for him, I’m just the messenger.

Mitch recently made a visit to notoriously rude dining establishment Karen’s Diner and things went about as well as you’d expect for him.

The motto at Karen’s Diner is: “Great Burgers & Rude Service” and their slogan warns: “For the love of Karen don’t ask to speak to a manager.”

During Mitch’s visit to the savage restaurant, a waiter dropped a paper bag on his head that read: “loves sloppy seconds,” which is a reference to him being scooped up by Tamara Djordjevic after he and Ella Ding split up.

He made his visit after MAFS villains Olivia and Jackson visited the diner and got absolutely roasted with co-stars Cody Bromley, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos.

So yeah, you could say that Mitch has a habit of following others and doing the things that they do. Not exactly a trendsetter, is he? Starting to think that paper bag made a few points.