Married At First Sight villain/alumni Olivia Frazer has revealed Instagram canned her ability to post Lives. Which is probably more of a blessing than a curse.

The messy reality star shared a screenshot of Instagram’s notice on her Story, which is very on brand for her.

“Post from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked,” the notification read.

Olivia shared the message with a sarcastic “Cute” typed alongside it.

It’s unclear what exactly set off the Instagram Live ban. Was it the OnlyFans thirst traps? The rants? The long-winded answers to random fan questions about her diet or clothes that absolutely do not need such in-depth answers? It remains a mystery.

Olivia Frazer is notorious for posting chaotic Instagram lives where she answers questions from fans and dishes the tea on controversial topics. A key moment being her discussion about dating Jackson Lonie, who she broke up with after he cheated on her.

“Well yeah, he did make out with some chick in a seedy club in Melbourne,” she said. Which, honestly, is kind of an iconic way to put it.

“That wasn’t a great time but we moved on from that.”

She’s also taken to Stories to share her blocked list, give fans updates on her relationships, and slam public commentary about her.

Olivia’s Instagram Lives are so incessant that even her nemesis, fellow MAFS-alum Jessika Power, has publicly slammed them.

“I don’t even know who she is, I don’t even care what she craps on about [on her Instagram Lives],” Jessika told the So Dramatic! podcast.

“She just carries this weight about her. I look at my phone sometimes and go ‘I don’t even know who you are!’”

Ooft.

Though to be fair, Instagram Stories to exist for the express purpose of crapping on about things that aren’t worth a space on the grid.

But it looks like Jess Power can rest, because Olivia won’t be posting Lives for some time.