In the absolute fucking weirdest of flexes, MAFS villain Olivia Frazer has shared the list of people she’s blocked on Instagram to her IG Story.

What on God’s green earth prompted her to do such a thing?

Well, the reality star took part in a round of the “Show Me a Photo Of…” Instagram Story trend where the question was to reveal your blocked list.

Ya know, ‘cos the gal has never met a question about herself that she didn’t like!

As revealed by the So Dramatic! podcast, Olivia dead-ass posted a screenshot of her blocked list to her IG Story.

Interestingly, she conveniently chose to screenshot the part where MAFS rival Jessika Power was listed. It’s as if she wanted the world to know just how she feels about Jess…

Back in May, there were reports swirling around that Olivia and Jessika had a lil confrontation at an event after their online beef.

ICYMI: While MAFS 2022 was airing, Jessika slammed Olivia in an interview, describing her behaviour towards Domenica Calarco as “disgusting”.

Her comments did the rounds on social media and made it clear that Jessika was very much on the anti-Olivia bandwagon.

So when the gals gathered for the launch of Celebrity Slim’s Skinny B*tch wine range at Wahlburgers, something was bound to go down.

In footage shared by The Wash, Olivia approached Jessika to hash things out.

Their convo seemed relatively tame, with Jessika saying that although she stands by her statement that Olivia’s behaviour was “disgusting”, she has no real problem with her.

Have a watch below:

But their truce did not last long.

Shortly after the footage went live, Olivia waged war against her MAFS rival, claiming she makes more money on OnlyFans than Jessika does in her “best month.”

Jessika promptly fired back, telling the So Dramatic! podcast: “First of all, how would she know how much I made?”

“I don’t even like talking about the money I’ve earnt or to compare it to anybody else. It’s just not what you do,” she added.

She went on to say that no one but herself and her accountant knows how much she earns, so she doesn’t know where Olivia is getting her “best month” figures.

Olivia later accused So Dramatic! of “pitting women against each other”, but her accusation was debunked when the poddy posted their DM convo which showed Olivia making shady comments about Jessika.

I’m assuming that sometime after all this went down, Olivia went ahead and blocked Jessika on Instagram and now she’s out here bragging about it.

I’ll bet ya any money she’s not the only MAFS star who’s on the infamous Olivia Frazer blocked list.

Messy, messy, messy.