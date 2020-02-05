Thanks for signing up!

Watching MAFS is like peeling a huge fucking onion, you’re bound to be ugly shrieking for one reason or another. This episode featured awkward conversations with conservative parents, speak-to-the-manager bob haircuts, cringe karaoke and a heartbreaking crisis in self-confidence (check out the full episode recap here).

Twitter discourse essentially revolved around two things tonight – the inevitable shitshow that is Hayley, David and David’s conservative parents, and the outpour of love for Vanessa, who’s so damn beautiful but doesn’t realise it.

Let’s start with the shitshow, ’cause that’s what MAFS is all about.

His conservative Christian parents! Oh they are going to love Hayley. Lol. Oh you naughty producers #mafs pic.twitter.com/LKiAZYlVgi — jennybr5 (@jennybr5) February 5, 2020

There was definitely some cheeky intent behind this pairing, let’s be real.

Also, behold one of my all-time favourite GIFs:

Huge mood incoming:

Hayley moved to Queensland to go to the gym. I wish I was that motivated to go to the gym around the corner from me! #MAFS — Jen (@jenbrec) February 5, 2020

David’s mum not happy with the news, wants to speak with the manager #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/WW9uYvgjCE — mitchellbeer (@beermitchell) February 5, 2020

Oh my fucking God. I’m deceased. Why’d you have to bring Karen into this MAFS episode, @beermitchell? Will Karen ever catch a break? Unlikely.

Anyhoo, we all caught on to the fact that David’s parents are super overjoyed and supportive. This is substantiated by the number of cuts made to David’s parents throughout the wedding looking super overjoyed and supportive.

“I’m so glad his family are happy for me” ahhhh when you don’t get the right read on the situation ????#mafs #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/B9b7wz4YAy — Nicky Murphy (@nickymurphy9) February 5, 2020

I have never seen people look less impressed than David’s parents right now #MAFS — Steph B (@TheSBatman) February 5, 2020

When David’s dad tells him to get to know Hayley first before “going… getting… in too deep”… I, I felt disturbed. We were absolutely all thinking this:

Meanwhile:

Onto other more-important news… the rest of the Twitter round-up will now be reserved for Vanessa, because she’s a fucking queen and it breaks my heart that she doesn’t see the queen within.

Vanessa’s awful self esteem is what happens when society promotes only one type of beauty WE ???? NEED ???? TO ???? DO ???? BETTER #mafs #mafsau — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) February 5, 2020

Vanessa is waaaaaay too hard on herself. Shes a self destructer #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/JAy89O5MyY — Brizey68 (@BV2268) February 5, 2020

If only Vanessa saw what we saw. Gorgeous dimples, lips some girls pay for, beautiful eyes, a radiant smile, a decent bod. She’s got it going on and doesn’t even know it. #MAFSAU #mafs — ✨????????????????????✨ (@Heidi_Marianne_) February 5, 2020

Here’s to Vanessa thriving this season – she bloody deserves it.