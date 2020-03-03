Thanks for signing up!

Unlike some Married At First Sight contestants who have left the show without a partner, Vanessa Romito is loved up and therefore not fielding requests from random suitors.

The MAFS bride took to Instagram to reveal that she’s moved on with another man since filming wrapped late last year and is happy in her relationship with boyfriend, James.

But despite this, she continues to be inundated with requests from viewers on her Instagram.

“When I say cool your jets, it means calm down guys,” she said in a stern warning on her Instagram Story.

“I’m not on here as like a dating app. I’ve got a boyfriend, I’m very happy. Thank you very much for reaching out but no, thank you.”

Vanessa seemingly left this bloke after she and hubby Chris Nicholls left the MAFS experiment.