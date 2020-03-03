Thanks for signing up!

The latest episode of MAFS saw some couples attempting to pick up the pieces (*ahem, Michael and Stacey*) and others starting to, uh, waver a little (*ahem, Connie and Jonethen*). Oh yeah, there was also a couple in which one partner flat-out admitted they weren’t attractive to the other (*ahem, Steve and Mishel*). It’s a whole thing – head on over to the official episode recap for ultimate tea-pouring.

As always, you had a lot to say, so let’s dive in, shall we?

First off, struggling couple Connie and Jonethen’s relationship mind-map exercise on the mirror was, uh, interesting. Most of us couldn’t believe how extensive the list was – a literal thesis – given that they’d only known each other for a coupla weeks.

Connie does have nice handwriting, though. She absolutely would have been one of the first in her class to get her pen license.

Johno after looking at Connie writing random shit on the walls#MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/hawwNKcwW0 — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 3, 2020

Actual shot of Jonnie by the time Connie is done writing on the mirror #mafs pic.twitter.com/OM13lYDDPP — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) March 3, 2020

A lot of people just couldn’t get over how out of sync the duo were with their emotions, though.

Moving along, Seb did the robot. That is all.

I’d like for Seb to be a robot/cyborg for the entire dinner party..#MAFSAU #MAFS — Ryder Jack (@RyderJack) March 3, 2020

So I'm working on the theory that Seb's actually a cyborg and this is his first human experience, trying to learn how to love… #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OdS64ron0X — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) March 3, 2020

He also took Lizzie to a strawberry farm (which, like, obviously wasn’t set up by producers at all) and it gave Lizzie major flashbacks to the time Sam fed her strawberries.

It's a shame about the toilet paper shortage at the moment because Lizzie's constant Sam flashbacks are giving me the shits. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Emmee (@blueemmee) March 3, 2020

Me after seeing the 400th flashback of Lizzie and Sam in 20 minutes#MAFS pic.twitter.com/eGt1Rg5gAs — candicedejager (@candicedejager) March 3, 2020

From #StrawberryGate, we welcome #RickAndMortyGate.

imagine marrying someone and then finding a Rick and Morty plush toy in their luggage #MAFS — Batch Bitch Podcast ???? (@batchbitchpod) March 3, 2020

Oh my god, get over the roommate thing or your whole marriage is going to get riggety, riggety wrecked #MAFS pic.twitter.com/kDDsDRX3IK — Bree Live Tweet (@breelivetweet) March 3, 2020

The only things my housemates have ever given me is the determination to never live with other people again #mafs — Hopzilla (@trinnybopper) March 3, 2020

Steve’s admission about not being attracted to Mishel was definitely shocking, but, I mean, when Mishel offered a little tongue with their peck earlier in the episode and Steve flat-out refused, the writing was most definitely on the wall (sorry, I told myself I’d stop talking about writing on fucking walls… and mirrors).

Behold, the best tweets that summarise the clusterfuck that is all of the couple’s rollercoaster relationships at the moment.

Steve: I don’t find you physically attractive. Also Steve: I really hope we can turn this around#MAFS pic.twitter.com/Brzyu0fgv7 — Blimey! It’s Swell! (@BlimeyItsSwell) March 3, 2020

Lizzie: “I just want love!??” Seb: “I could fall in love with you” Lizzie: #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vyKD3iFJvh — Ashleigh Jarra (@ashjarra) March 3, 2020

Michael is the reason the 24 hour florist on Lygon street exists#MAFS pic.twitter.com/kpsQV4sINl — Rose Callaghan (@operation_rosie) March 3, 2020

I… have NO IDEA what Connie and Johnny are even arguing about anymore, do you? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/mijr0jbRyp — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) March 3, 2020

And with that, I leave you with this frightening concept…

Can’t wait for the final episode when Seb pulls a face-off move to reveal he is Sam #MAFS #mafsau #SpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/d8jKDQ7pL8 — Apolo (@PK_APOSTOLI) March 3, 2020

Dear God.

Until next time, friends.