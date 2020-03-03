Drew Brauer from MAFS is a singer. Because of course he is. But he’s the best kind of singer – the kind who is still trying to become a thing, and has a collection of truly shitty music videos under his belt.

I have to give credit where credit is due – the first music video by Drew Brauer I spotted was on MAFS lols account, @mafsfunny – but the BEST one was on Punkee. It’s called ‘Kick Ons’ and is as bad as you would expect a song called ‘Kick Ons’ to be.

That ^^^ is a real time. At one point Drew sings a line like “glad you’re not my mum” after saying he wants to lick or kiss someone’s “boobies”. I think that gives you a good idea of what the song is like (but also watch that video, it is terrible-amazing).

I won’t recap it because Punkee did that already, and tbh they did a fantastic job of breaking down the plotline. But I did want to chronicle my personal descent into the bowels of Drew Brauer’s other music. See, Kick Ons led me to a dark place, friends. I spent a strong hour watching Drew’s music videos. AN HOUR.

I started with ‘Time To Say Goodbye’, featuring a bed (????) in the middle of a park (?????) and Drew breaking up with someone in the bed.

Like this is not a realistic situation.

And then he’s in like a murderous shed?

And THEN he’s scrabbling through the bush and hugging trees because he’s sad???

And THEN it gets supremely awkward and confusing, because there’s a makeshift cross and he puts his couple photo on it, and I couldn’t tell if it’s meant to be that the girlfriend in the clip is actually dead or if it’s symbolic of the relationship dying. I like to think the latter.

Moving on – there’s ‘Feel Alright’ which is by Drew and The Sax Addicts. There is not one bit of sax in the entire song, but there is plenty of cheesy couple slow-mo shots that looked like they’ve been filmed on a toaster.

This is definitely Drew’s foray into a Jack Johnson vibe. It’s mainly shots of him sitting on the beach playing his guitar, aside from the poorly acted couple moments. Is it weird that I liked this song though, should I be concerned.

Next I ended up on Drew And The Sax Addicts on…. Hit FM? Somehow? Doing an Outkast cover? Which isn’t… oh god I can’t believe I’m saying this… BAD????

I got sucked in by the soothing sax, you guys! It’s good!

At this point I’d also like to point out that Drew Brauer goes by ‘Drewboy’, and yet there is another, far more popular ‘Drewboy’ who already exists.

That must hurt in his soul.

Finally, I found this clip ‘Live From The Shack’, whatever that is. By now Drew’s music has grown on me which is truly alarming – I used to love Pete Murray, ok? Cut me some slack here.

Then I went to Drew’s Instagram to see if there were more secret music videos. First, I found this ad – in which Drew is a known personality in Cairns, it seems – for a “Kick Ons” card. Drew has a charity he’s named after his song, I think. It’s a good charity, actually – it’s for suicide prevention. Good on you Drew for helping people in need. I mean that!

The funny part is the ad, which is peak Weird Aussie District Ad vibes. Basically, the Kick Ons card gets you cheap meals at all these places in Cairns that sell salt and pepper squid, because EVERY place involving cheap meals by using a discount card absolutely has salt and pepper squid on the menu. So naturally it’s shots of Drew fake-eating and fake-laughing, it’s really beautiful stuff.

There’s some sax duels! I love sax duels! To Salt N Pepa of all things!!

There’s ‘Just Choose’:

And then the piece de resistance – DREWBOY PLAYED GILLIGANS. Anyone who has visited Cairns on a questionable party trip knows about Gilligans. If you know, you know.

Shout out to me circa 2012 when I came second in a bar table dancing competition at Gilligans, NEVER FORGET.

Anyway if you’d like to spend the rest of your day enjoying Drew’s music, it’s all here.