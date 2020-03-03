The highlight of MAFS last night had to be Lizzie Sobinoff, hard-done-by cast member from last season’s experiment, finally landing a good, loyal dude in the form of Seb.

While fans went nuts for their immediate mutual smitten vibes, and hints dropped a few weeks back that they were in fact still together post-filming, some new developments hint that they are, actually, donezo.

It all stems from Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa interview with the couple this morning. Basically, Seb and Lizzie were asked a bunch of questions about their respective partners – super simple stuff, like ‘what footy team does Seb play for?’ and ‘what’s Lizzie’s favourite meal?’

Remember – filming ended MONTHS ago. These two, if they’re still together, would have been hanging out a lot since then and should know this kind of simple stuff about each other.

Spoiler – they flunked the test. Even Wippa said “Not together. This was filmed a long time ago, if they were still together she would know.”

Unless they’re faking it to throw us off the scent, I say they’re done.