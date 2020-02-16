In horrendous news for me, hot fave Married At First Sight couple Connie & Jonethen look like they’re going to split up.

I say horrendous news for me because they’re my favourite couple, and really the only pair I care about watching on this show.

The news comes via some comments Connie made to NW magazine. Basically, it turns out Connie’s issues with Jonethen’s phone obsession might be more about Instagram fame than a simple issue with logging off.

‘”During the honeymoon, he couldn’t stop talking about being on TV and Instagram, which concerned me a lot,” Connie said.

She said the constant chat about fame made her wary of his intentions.

“It’s was all he talked about and it was a red flag. I absolutely questioned his motives for the show.”

YIKES. I’m gonna take that red flag and add about a billion more to it there, Connie. Anyone talking at length about being on TV while being filmed is likely to be there for the fame, beb.

It’s deeply depressing since Connie and Jonethen seemed like the only Married At First Sight couple besides Steve/Mishel and Cathy/Josh who had any hope of making it to the end and into the outside world. They were also by far the cutest pair on the show.

Goddammit, Jonethen! Here’s hoping this was a red herring plopped into the pages of a gossip mag, to add some spice to their otherwise normal/chill Married At First Sight relationship.