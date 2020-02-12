Congratulations, we survived the first MAFS dinner party for this season, barely. Relationships rapidly deteriorated, scratches were given and C-bombs were dropped. For the full low-down on this evening’s monstrosity, head on over to the full episode recap HERE.

Amongst the craziness of it all, one particular couple shone above the rest: Connie and Jonethen. From the outset, it became very apparent that Connie was downing champas, living her best life and fast-becoming the most relatable queen on television. And while Connie was in the background making the most of the free canapés (as I said, a relatable queen), her partner Jonethen was also promoted to the legendary echelons based on the fact that he simply lived for the drama that was happening around him. Like, when Hayley entered or when Ivan stirred the pot, Jon’s face was a permanent:

Jon is me at a house party when there’s a fuckload of drama going on but it doesn’t involve me so I can sit back and enjoy the shitshow. He is also popcorn eating and tea-sipping personified. I love him. Te amo.

Most of the Twitter comments were pretty bloody tiring tonight (I swear, if I see another tweet that attacks one of them purely for the sake of being crel, particularly about someone’s appearance, I think I may implode) and ain’t nobody have time for that negativity, so, in honour of Connie and Jonethen rising above the drama and being radiant beams of positivity, this recap will be an entire ode to them.

Never change, kiddos.

Connie studying Marine Biology and wearing a dress to the dinner party with fishes on it is so pure #mafs pic.twitter.com/w9HJdtgz8X — Sophie Verass (@sophieverass) February 12, 2020

Connie doesn’t care about the drama she’s just there for the free food #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/U6doMI95zC — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) February 12, 2020

Connie in the background is me in all social situations tbh #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/oWIzp2xV2Z — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) February 12, 2020

AGREED, UNANIMOUSLY.

Lord have mercy on the future dinner parties. Jesus.