Where To Attend The National Rallies To End Gendered-Based Violence In Australia This Weekend

Thousands of people are set to march at rallies this weekend, calling to end gendered-based violence. Horrifying, it comes as the number of women killed just this year reaches 26, according to the organisation Counting Dead Women — almost double the number of women killed by this time last year.

“Enough is enough. And it has been enough for a long time,” rally organiser and founder of advocacy group What Were You Wearing, Sarah Williams, said in a statement.

“We need more action from politicians, and we need them to take these crimes more seriously. In 2012, two men were killed and it triggered a whole new law. Now, more than 60 women are being murdered every year and we are still lacking action.”

Victorian woman Emma Bates, 49, became the 26th woman killed this year. John Torney, 39, who is believed to be known to her, has been charged. Just one day earlier, the body of Forbes woman Molly Ticehurst, 28, was found at her home. Her ex-partner Daniel Billings, 29, has been charged over both her murder and for contravening an apprehended violence order.

Molly Ticehurst was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend just two weeks after he faced local court over charges of rape and intimidation. Photo: GoFundMe.

These alleged murders took place just days after the Bondi Junction stabbing, with police investigating whether the killer was targeting women. Five of the six people who lost their lives were women.

Rallies will take place across the country from Friday, 26th April to Sunday, 28th April, and are calling for five key national demands:

The federal government acknowldeges this is a National Emergency and take immediate action Media must wait 48 hours before releasing a photo of a victim of male violence — a response to Ashlee Good‘s family expressing their distress over images being taken from her social media. Support for the What Were You Wearing #BelieveMe campaign, with mandatory victim blaming prevention training for all first responders and media Properly fund all domestic, family and sexual violence services Alternative report options and sexual, domestic and violence specialist courts

The recent spate of violence has prompted wide-spread calls for action, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it a “crisis”, but falling short of describing it as a national emergency.

When asked this week if the government was doing enough about male violence, Independent Senator David Pocock replied firmly in the negative.

“It’s hard to see how anyone is doing enough,” he said. “This is framed as a women’s issue, but clearly, this is first and foremost a men’s issue. This is the way that boys [and] young men are thinking about women. We have a huge cultural issue here that we need to tackle, and this is going to take far more than some extra funding. this is a fundamental shift in the way we treat women in this country. It’s deeply, deeply troubling, and I would love to see more action from government at all levels. But ultimately this is up to all of us to be having these conversations and shifting things.”

You can find the planned rallies below; we’ll update as more get announced.

Friday 26th April

Ballaarat / Ballarat

Bridge Mall — Town Hall, 5pm

Mulubinba / Newcastle

Newcastle Museum — Nobby’s Foreshore, 6pm

Saturday 27th April

Gadigal / Sydney

Belmore Park, Haymarket — Hyde Park, 1pm

Tarntanya / Adelaide

Parliament House, 11am

nipaluna / Hobart

Parliament House lawns, 1pm

Sunday 28th April

Naarm / Melbourne

State Library — Federation Square, 10am

Dja Dja Wurrung / Bendigo

Roslind Park, 11am

Djilang / Geelong

Market Square Mall, Lt Malop St, 11am

Gumbaynggirr / Coffs Harbour

Coffs Jetty Foreshore, 11am

Gold Coast

Broadwater Parklands, 11am

Wagga Wagga

Victory Memorial Gardens, 11am

Gubbi Gubbi / Sunshine Coast

Foundation Square, 11am

Meeanjin / Brisbane

King George Square, 11am

Cobram

Federation Park, 11am

Boorloo / Perth

Forest Pl, 12pm

Ngunnawal / Canberra

Commonwealth Park, 2pm

Wiradjuri / Orange

Robertson Park, 2:30pm