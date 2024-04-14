The Family Of Ashlee Good Have Asked For Photos They Haven’t Shared Of Her To Be Taken Down

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that some readers may find distressing.

The family of 38-year-old mum Ashlee Good, who was killed in the mass stabbing attack in Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday along with five other victims, have asked for images of her and her child not to be shared without permission.

Good and her nine-month-old baby were stabbed in the horrific attack, and while the baby has survived and is in a stable condition, Good tragically succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The tragedy of her death has felt especially keen because she was a new mum, with images of her smiling face and her baby being widely shared online and via media.

However, her family has said this has deeply distressed them, and urged anyone who has posted or circulated the pictures to take them down.

“Overnight, we have been shocked by some media publications reproducing photographs of Ashlee, her partner and our baby girl without our consent,” the family said in a statement.

“It has caused extreme distress amongst Ashlee’s loved ones and we request that the photos be taken down.”

The family has supplied media publications with the below photograph of Good, and has asked all other images be removed.

Image: Supplied.

NSW Police officer Amy Scott, who shot knifeman Josh Caushi dead, also requested she not have her personal information and social media shared online by well-meaning Aussies after she was praised by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb as “courageous” and “a hero.”

Good is one of three women who have been identified as victims of the attack.

Dawn Singleton, the 25-year-old daughter of millionaire businessman John Singleton, was killed while she was shopping at the Westfield. She was an e-commerce assistant at fashion brand White Fox Boutique, according to her LinkedIn.

The third woman identified, whose family have requested not be named in the media, was a mother of two children.

At least 17 people were attacked in the mass stabbing event, six of whom were killed. Those who were taken to hospital are in serious but stable conditions.

NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park has warned that the traumatic event may be difficult to process for the public, and has urged anyone struggling to seek support from the mental health professions he has stationed at Bondi for the next few days.