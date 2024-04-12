One Teenager Dead And Another In Serious Condition After Multiple Stabbings In Sydney’s West

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Sydney’s west, while another is fighting for his life in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times. An arrest has been made in relation to the stabbings.

On the afternoon of Friday, emergency services were called regarding multiple attacks outside the Doonside Technology High School near Blacktown.

However, before police were able to respond to the calls, the two young boys had staggered to the Blacktown Police Station, bearing deadly stab wounds to their torsos.

Immediately, officers attempted to treat the two boys. Unfortunately, one of the two teens died at the scene.

The other, aged 19-years-old, has been rushed to Westmead Hospital in serious condition.

“Police have established crime scenes at both locations and are investigating the incident,” said a spokesperson from NSW Police.

One individual believed to have been involved in the attacks has been arrested by police.

Police stated that the investigation and inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information in regards to the two teens’ stabbing should immediately contact Crime Stoppers.

