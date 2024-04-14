Victims Of Bondi Junction Westfield Stabbing Identified, Including New Mum Ashlee Good

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that may be distressing to some readers.

Three of the victims of Joel Cauchi, the man who fatally stabbed six people at Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday and left others in serious conditions, have been identified, including a new mum whose none-month-old baby was also stabbed in the attack.

NSW Police confirmed five people died at the scene, including four women aged between 20 and 55, and a man reportedly aged in his 30s.

Ashlee Good, 38, died in hospital after she and her nine-month-old baby were attacked in the mass stabbing of at least 17 people in Sydney. Her family said they are “struggling to come to terms” with the tragedy that has befallen them.

“Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all round outstanding human and so much more,” her family said in a heartbreaking statement.

“We appreciate the well-wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

Ashlee Good tragically died in hospital. She is survived by her baby daughter, who is in a stable condition. Her family have released this image of her to the media, and have asked for her social media images not to be published. Image: Supplied.

The family said Good’s little girl, whose name has not been shared, underwent “hours of surgery” and is now in a stable condition.

“We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital,” the statement said.

“We would also like to thank the New South Wales Police for their kindness and diligence in this tragedy and emergency services for getting our baby the care she needed as quickly as possible.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not — words cannot express our gratitude.”

Dawn Singleton, daughter of millionaire John Singleton, has also been identified as one of the victims of the horrific stabbings. She was shopping at the Westfield when she was killed.

Dawn Singleton was tragically killed in the mass stabbing at Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday. Image: LinkedIn.

The 25-year-old was an e-commerce assistant at popular fashion brand White Fox Boutique, according to her LinkedIn profile, and studied Digital and Social Media at UTS.

A third victim of the attack has been identified as a mother-of-two from Bellevue Hill in Sydney’s Eastern Suburb. However, her family has requested her name not be published in the media.

The woman was a building conservation expert, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, and grew up in the Illawarra.

Tributes from all over the world have begun to flow for the victims of the attack, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sharing his condolences.

“Australians are waking up to try to deal with the shock and trauma that will come with what has occurred with violent actions that are unspeakable,” he said.

“People going about their Saturday afternoon shopping should be safe, shouldn’t be at risk. But tragically, we saw a loss of life and people will be grieving for loved ones today.”

Ambulances outside the Westfield treated stab victims at the scene. Image: Oscar Colman/The Sydney Morning Herald.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his “thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the police and emergency service responders”.

He was on holiday in Tokyo at the time of the attack but has reportedly cut the trip short and is on his way home.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon said that Australia “is family” and his thoughts are with those affected, including the loved ones of the victims.

King Charles said he was “shocked and horrified” to hear of the stabbing and said he and Camilla‘s “hearts go out to the families and loved ones who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack.”

Heartbroken members of the public have left flowers at the entrance to Westfield Bondi Junction after 17 people were attacked in a mass stabbing which killed six people. Image: Getty.

NSW Minister of Health Ryan Park has urged those left feeling sickened and traumatised from the tragic killings of Good, Singleton and the unnamed victims to seek help and not suffer alone.

“People can access mental health support directly through the government,” he said, per ABC News.

“We don’t want people to suffer alone. This is a very, very traumatic event and something many people have not seen or witnessed before and we understand that can have a devastating impact on people’s mental health.”

Mental health professionals will be stationed in Bondi over the coming days to provide support for those who need it.