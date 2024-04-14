The family of Joel Cauchi, the man who fatally stabbed six people and injured a further dozen at Bondi Junction Westfield, has issued a statement.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old Queensland man went to Bondi Junction Westfield and murdered six people — five women and one male — and injured a further nine women, two men and a nine-month-old baby.

Cauchi’s family contacted authorities after footage of the attack was broadcast on television, Queensland Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Roger Lowe said.

The 40-year-old’s family has shared a statement regarding his actions, and expressed their condolences to all the victims

“We are absolutely devastated by the traumatic events that occurred in Sydney yesterday,” the statement, obtained by Queensland Police began.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time.

“Joel’s actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened. He has battled with mental health issues since he was a teenager.

“We are in contact with both the New South Wales Police Force and Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others and we hope she is coping alright.”

The family has asked for privacy, the SMH reported.

Cauchi was shot by NSW Police Officer Amy Scott during the attack. She is being praised for her heroics after racing in solo to stop Cauchi, and for administering CPR immediately afterwards. Cauchi died at the scene.

NSW Police don’t believe Cauchi was acting on a political ideology, but believe he might have been having a mental health episode.

According to Lowe, Cauchi had been “diagnosed with mental illness at age 17” and has received treatment in previous years.

Four out of the six victims of the Bondi Junction Westfield stabbing have been identified as Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47 and Faraz Tahir, 30.

The fifth and sixth victims have yet to be publicly identified.

Image source: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Rick Rycroft