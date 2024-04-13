Five Dead & Eight Rushed To Hospital Including 9-Month-Old After Bondi Junction Westfield Attack

Five people have been killed and many more have been injured after a horrific incident went down in the Bondi Junction Westfield. A female inspector fatally shot the attacker at the scene.

At 4pm Saturday at Bondi Junction Westfield, scenes of horror unfolded as a man wielding a knife went on a rampage, stabbing indiscriminately.

Eight people have been taken to hospital, including a nine-month-old baby that received stab wounds. Police are confident the offender acted alone and have declared the threat over now that he has been killed.

“As he moved to the centre he engaged with about nine people and it is clear that during the engagement he caused harm to those people, we believe, by stabbing them with a weapon he was carrying,” confirmed a spokesperson from NSW Police.

When asked about the motivations behind the attack, police could not confirm anything about motive or ideology.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a man was allegedly chasing shoppers while carrying a knife. Police believe he is the only offender.

Footage of the incident has been shared online of countless people fleeing the scene

The ABC also spoke to witnesses who said they heard gunshots being fired.

“I looked up and bolted,” one onlooker told a Sydney Morning Herald reporter.

The centre has been temporarily shut down and emergency services are at the scene.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement on the devastating events.

Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 13, 2024

An eyewitness, who works in the Bondi Junction food court in the north building, told PEDESTRIAN.TV reporter Alex Bruce-Smith he was first alerted to the commotion when dozens of people came running towards the food court.

He said a female police officer was running the other way.

According to this eyewitness, the suspect was running across the footbridge towards the south building when he stopped and turned towards the officer, who fired at least one shot, stopping the suspect.

Bruce-Smith described the scene on the ground shortly after the evacuation.

“There’s easily 200 people outside,” she said.

“I can see at least six ambulances.

“People are still inside the centre. A cop just asked us if any of us have relatives inside.”

At 4:36pm, NSW Police issued a statement:

“A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of male at Bondi Junction,” it began.

“Just before 4pm (Saturday 13 April 2024), emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area.

The news comes just one day after a 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the head at the Eastern Sydney beach in a separate incident on Friday.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

Image via PEDESTRIAN.TV.