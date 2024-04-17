Bondi Junction Westfield Will Officially Reopen After Saturday’s Massacre, But Not For Shopping

Bondi Junction Westfield, the site of the horrific stabbing massacre on Saturday, will hold a “day of reflection” on Thursday to pay tribute to those impacted by the tragedy. It will then reopen for business and shopping the following day.

Five days after Joel Cauchi killed six people, hospitalised twelve others, and traumatised countless more, Bondi Junction Westfield will open again for members of the community to pay their respects to the victims.

In a statement from Elliot Rusanow, the CEO of Scentre Group (who own Westfields across the nation) shared the plans for reopening the centre of the shocking event.

When will Bondi Junction Westfield reopen?

Rusanow shared that on Thursday, April 18, Bondi Junction Westfield will reopen its doors for people to the public to enter from 11, but not for shopping.

“We have been very considered in our plans to reopen the centre in a way that’s respectful to the victims, their families, and all in the community grieving,” Rusanow said in a press conference.

Flowers in tribute to the victims of the Bondi Junction Westfield massacre. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

On Thursday black ribbons will be displayed instead of advertising and no music will be played, so that the public can grieve in the centre in peace.

Additionally, Rusanow confirmed that the members of the victims’ families were given an opportunity earlier to privately mourn at the Westfield.

“I was with those families yesterday. It was a very emotional experience,” he stated.

On Friday, April 19, Bondi Junction Westfield will reopen for business with increased security for those stores that wish to reopen.

“It will be their choice on that day and it will be their choice when they do so,” the CEO said.

On April 13 just after 3pm Joel Cauchi entered the Bondi Junction Westfield wielding a machete, where he attacked and killed six people and caused the shopping complex to be evacuated.

He was stopped after inspector Amy Scott fatally shot him at the scene and prevented further bloodshed.

[Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images]