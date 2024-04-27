Abbie Chatfield Has Slammed Certain Brands Over Environmentally Cooked PR Packages

Australia’s reigning monarch, Abbie Chatfield, has publicly called out all the brands that send influencers and public figures annoying PR packages. Chatfield turned up the heat by pointing out how “wasteful” the send-outs are, and how it isn’t good for the individual, the brand, or the environment.

Chatfield here has continued her streak of amazing takes that speak to the everyday Aussie, from her platform that allows her to be a chaotic queen and call out shit that most people would say is dumb.

And on Saturday in a TikTok video, the reality TV goddess did it again and called out those annoying publicity packages that “nobody wants”.

What are PR packages?

In the chance you are reading this and aren’t any form of celebrity/micro-celebrity/influencer/blogger, one of the pains of being famous is the free stuff. (Allegedly, I’m not famous, I’m going off vibes here.)

Sure, it sounds like fun to get given complimentary goodies and helps you live your best Oscar Nominee Goodie Bag life where everything is free. However, nothing is ever truly free.

POV: some brand wants you to advertise for them, except IRL the box would be 200x bigger. (Image: Getty Stock)

A heap of companies send PR groups who send out these random packages of “perishable items”, “every single colour of a concealer,” or “a million different bikinis” as Chatfield lists, don’t just send them for the sake of being nice. That’s not how capitalism works, baby!

In exchange for free treats, the company expects a shoutout on your social media page to advertise to your followers — or whatever else they want, I don’t know. I’m not famous, I just write about people who are.

Abbie Chatfield calls our PR companies in TikTok

As a result of this, God knows how many companies a celebrity such as Abbie Chatfield are trying to send her PR packages at any given moment. Which is why she’s had ENOUGH.

“If you work in influencer marketing, I need you to listen to me right now. Stop sending giant PR boxes,” Chatfield began her TikTok.

The FBoy Island host pointed out how companies need to stop sending random items or merch in boxes, “That no one wants or uses.”

“It isn’t good for you as a brand. It doesn’t work in terms of sales, seeing an ‘unboxing’ anymore — it is not 2019.”

*Pause to acknowledge the burn.* She then continued:

“It also isn’t good for the environment, that’s my biggest issue. I’m left with piles of rubbish every single week.”

Chatfield highlighted how even after getting a PO box to manage the useless PR junk, the packages “keep coming in”.

“I’m grateful for them, but if you’re gonna send me things please just send me things [as] just the item with minimal packaging,” she begged.

She then pointed out again that she can’t do anything with a giant box plastered with a brand name across it, whether plastic or cardboard.

In the caption of the TikTok, Chatfield communicated that she donates what she doesn’t put to use, but that the “gimmicks” of marketing need to stop.

Let’s hope these companies listen. Good riddance to giant boxes and wasteful packaging. It’s 2024, not 2019.

Even better, if you want someone to advertise for you: pay them.