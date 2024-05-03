Footage Of SZA Fleeing Her Melbourne Concert To Avoid A $25K Fine Has Taken CTRL Of TikTok

Footage from SZA‘s Wednesday night concert in Melbourne has emerged online of the artist SCURRYING off the stage to make sure she wasn’t fined by the city, and if that doesn’t perfectly capture the Aussie music scene I don’t know what does.

SZA (whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe), performed her second Melbourne concert last night to a packed out Rod Laver Arena.

As the concert (which began around 9) came to a close, SZA yelled out to the crowd that she had to rush off the stage before 11pm, lest she be slapped by the mighty hand of Melbourne with a $250,000 fine.

“OK they’re gonna fine me! I love you,” she said.

“I have to go, I have to go!”

The 11pm curfew rule was established by the Environment Protection Authority, and attempts to reduce noise pollution in the city.

SZA could then be seen selecting people from the front rows to receive free tickets to tonight’s show, her third in the arena.

“Just grab people from the side and give them free tickets for tomorrow!” she said to security.

In the TikTok below you can actually see the time SZA left the stage, which was 10:59pm on the dot. That’s some crazy good timing on her end. Then again I expected nothing less from the queen.

During the concert, SZA was also heard reprimanding the audience for throwing things such as headphones and mobile phones onto the stage.

“I will leave,” she said to a member of the audience who threw something at her.

“Do not throw up any cell phones, I’m a person. That’s crazy.”

I’m not exactly sure what SZA is going to do with your cheap mobile phone from South Yarra, but keep it in your pocket please.

Thankfully the audience listened after the first time and the concert went smoothly from there on.

SZA will play her third and last Melbourne show tonight, and if there is anything we can learn from this, it’s that the concert WILL end before 11pm, but if you throw shit on stage, even earlier.

[Image Source: Getty Images / Astrida Valigorsky]