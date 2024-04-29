Billie Eilish Is Touring Australia In 2025 & I’m Ready To Sob, Scream & Boogie

Award-winning songstress and pop culture icon Billie Eilish will be taking her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour Down Under and my bank account is not ready to be railed for the 50th time!!!

Alert the group chat because yes!!! Billie Eilish will be making her way to Australia following the release of her freshest album Hit Me Hard And Soft, which is set to drop on 17 May.

I’m not ready to cry in my room and at Qudos Bank Arena!!! (Image source: Instagram / @billieeilish)

Although we’re not 100 per cent sure as to what the vibes are for this 10-track album, I just know that five out of the 10 songs are going to make me sob.

So why not sob at one of her concerts, amirite?

Here’s all the information you need to know about Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Australian Tour.

The “What Was I Made For” artist will be heading to Australia for 12 days across February and March 2025, hitting up Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. (Sorry, Perth!)

Brisbane

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 — Brisbane, Entertainment Centre.

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 — Brisbane, Entertainment Centre.

Friday, 21 February 2025 — Brisbane, Entertainment Centre.

Saturday, 22 February 2025 — Brisbane, Entertainment Centre.

Sydney

Monday, 24 February 2025 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena.

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena.

Thursday, 27 February 2025 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena.

Friday, 28 February 2025 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena.

Melbourne

Tuesday, 4 March 2025 — Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena.

Wednesday, 5 March 2025 — Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena.

Friday, 7 March 2025 — Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena.

Saturday, 8 March 2025 — Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena.

Unfortunately, this means that Billie fans who reside in Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia, Northern Territory and the Australia Capitol Territory (gotta include those besties) they will have to sort out travel and accommodation for these shows.

Thankfully, they’ve got 12 gigs to pick from!

When will tickets for Billie Eilish’s Australian Tour go on sale?

Now, with the amount of dates Billie has — as well as the fact that she’s only going to three cities — things might look intimidating, especially if you were caught up in that horrible Eras Tour situation with the dreaded Ticketek waiting lounge.

But, it appears that there are a variety of presales that can help you nab a ticket for the tour!

According to Live Nation and Frontier Touring, there will be an “Artist, Amex, Album” presale for Billie tickets.

The “Artist, Amex, Album” presale will start on Wednesday, 1 May and will conclude the following day.

For Sydney dates, punters can access the presale from 12pm up until 12pm on 2 May. Brisbane’s presale will begin at 1pm and will conclude at 1pm, 2 May. And finally, for fans hoping to nab a Melbourne ticket, the Artist, Amex, Album presale will start at 2pm and will conclude on Thursday, 2 May at 2pm.

(Image source: Getty Images / Rich Polk/Variety)

Missed out on the Artist, Amex, or Album presale? No sweat, Live Nation and Frontier Touring will have its own presale!

Sydney punters can access this presale from 1pm on Thursday, 2 May up until Friday, 3 May at 12pm. Brisbane fans can nab this presale from 2pm, Thursday, 2 May up until 1pm the following day.

Fans who are vying for Melbourne dates can access the Live Nation and Frontier Touring presale tickets from 3pm, Thursday, 2 May up until 2pm, Friday, 3 May.

When will general public tickets for Billie Eilish’s Aussie tour go on sale?

General public tickets for Billie’s Australian Tour will kick off on Friday, 3 May. For Sydney dates, punters can access the tickets from 1pm, Brisbane dates from 2pm and Melbourne from 3pm.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

Where can I buy tickets for Billie Eilish’s Australian tour?

You can access tickets via the Live Nation website, there’s also a waitlist for Billie if you want to be notified about her future gigs!

How much are tickets going for?

As of writing, the ticket prices of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour have not been released. But seriously, with the amount of amazing artists that are coming to Australia, I really hope it doesn’t cost me an arm and a leg!!

So far this is all the info we’ve got surrounding this exciting tour!

Will she bring special guest Lana Del Rey to recreate their Coachella duet? Almost certainly not — but a sad gal can only hope.

Image source: Getty Images / Nykieria Chaney