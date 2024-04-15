9 Spicy Celeb Moments From Coachella 2024 You Need To See If You Want The Full FOMO Experience

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been frantically refreshing TikTok for Coachella 2024 updates and wishing you were hanging out with friends in the desert.

There’s been a LOT going on, from surprise guests to massive comebacks, so to make sure you don’t miss a thing, I’ve rounded up all the biggest moments from Coachella 2024 Week One. Ready? Let’s go.

Taylor Swift was seen vibing to Ice Spice’s set. (Image: Getty)

The biggest Coachella 2024 moments from Week One

Lana Del Rey had Billie Eilish join her on stage

Lana Del Rey was the final performance on the main stage on Friday, and she didn’t disappoint. Not only did she bring out Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff, she also performed two songs with Billie Eilish.

The pair sang Billie’s song “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games”, and it was perfection.

“That’s the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation, and I’m so fucking grateful she’s standing next to me right now singing my favourite song,” Lana told the crowd.

Some fans said they felt “chills” hearing their duet, and honestly, same. See for yourself:

Barry Keoghan fangirled over Sabrina Carpenter’s epic set

Barry couldn’t keep his eyes off Sab, and same. (Image: Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter’s star is defs on the rise, after opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on this side of the world.

She fleshed out her first-ever Coachella performance with a giant Sabrina’s Motel set, and looked iconic in her signature platform heels and teeny-tiny skirts. For a pint-sized pop star, she sure manages to make her legs look long!

She gave fans a flawless performance of her new single “Espresso”, an ear worm that’s probably gonna be stuck in my head for weeks. Her boyfriend, Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, couldn’t keep his eyes off the singer.

Kesha and Reneé Rapp sang “TikTok” together

The duo we didn’t know we needed. (Image: Getty)

In an incredible cross-generational collab, Kesha started her comeback era with Gen-Z queen Reneé Rapp. They sang the classic song “TiK ToK” but made an epic change. Instead of singing “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy”, they both sang “Wake up in the morning like fuck P Diddy” with their fingers in the air.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rocked out… to Tay’s own song

TayVis was seen having a bunch of fun in the crowd at Coachella, and Taylor showed support for her pal Ice Spice. One fan took a sneaky video of the couple vibing to “Karma”, which is random, because it’s her own song? I guess she knows it’s a bop.

Billie Eilish debuted her new song “Lunch”

Billie Eilish’s new album Hit Me Hard And Soft is dropping on May 17, so naturally, the singer used Coachella to drum up a bit of hype.

The song has the signature Billie and Finneas stamp on it, but the lyrics sent fans wild. The lyrics seem to be about a same-sex relationship with another girl, with Billie singing, “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one”.

No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo performed together

Their voices sounded incred together. (Image: Getty)

No Doubt’s reunion was made much sweeter when Gwen Stefani invited Olivia Rodrigo on stage.

The “Vampire” singer came out in a very ‘00s outfit, wearing a white tank reading “I heart ND”. The band performed “Bathwater” with Olivia, and Gwen shared a cute lil hug with the rising star.

Olivia has been pretty vocal about her love for No Doubt and Gwen over the years, naming “Bathwater” as one of her 18 favourite songs when she turned 18. She also covered “Just A Girl” on her first headlining SOUR tour in 2022.

Shakira’s big announcement during her surprise appearance

These hips are going on tour! (Image: Getty)

Shakira wasn’t expected to play Coachella, but was invited on stage by Bizarrap. The duo performed their song “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “La Fuerte”, before Shakira dropped a bombshell.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” icon is embarking on a world tour called Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour later this year.

“Finally we’re going on tour – starting here, in November… can’t wait!” she exclaimed.

Suki Waterhouse told fans she’d had a baby girl with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse casually revealed the sex of her baby while on stage. She gushed about the “big life changes” recently, saying: “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Tems invited Justin Bieber on stage

Nigerian singer Tems had a special surprise for fans on Sunday night, bringing Justin Bieber on stage to sing their collab “Essence”. She’d previously teased a special guest earlier that day on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Give it up for Justin,” she yelled, as the crowd cheered.

Tems continued: “Oh my god, this is crazy!”

This was Justin’s first public performance since 2022, so it’s safe to say it was a massive deal.

Wowza. And that’s just Weekend One! There’s bound to be more announcements and surprise performances next week, so we’ll keep you updated.

Feature image: X @TSwiftEdits_13 & @devinbreee