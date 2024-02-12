Much like The Oscars and The Grammys, the 2024 Super Bowl ended with one hell of an after party that was attended by all the players and their celebrity comrades. Yep, that includes Taylor Swift who celebrated in style with her boo Travis Kelce whose team the Kansas City Chiefs won the game.

After it ended, the couple, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, headed off to XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel to celebrate their victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arriving at the Super Bowl afterparty. (Credit: Pop Crave)

Taylor Swift and bestie Blake Lively at the Super Bowl after party. (Credit: Pop Crave)

Travis and Tay wore matching black ensembles, with the “Anti-Hero” singer sporting Kelce’s sparkling black Amiri jacket.

They were joined by their famous friends Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Winnie Harlow and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

Queen’s iconic celebratory tune “We Are the Champions” played loudly across the venue as the group enjoyed bottle service in the club’s VIP area.

The Super Bowl fun ended for parents Brittany and Patrick at around 3:30 a.m. US time when they returned home to their kiddies, meanwhile Taylor and Travis rallied until around 5:15 a.m. with more dancing and a special delivery of chicken fingers and fries.

As seen in viral video footage, the pair were spied smooching and singing songs to each other, including remixed versions of Tay’s biggest hits “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story.” So we’re going back to the Fearless era now? I like it! (Let’s just hope it was Taylor’s version!)

Travis was spotted in the DJ booth a coupla times, celebrating his Super Bowl win with his fellow players.

Next up on Taylor Swift will be flying Down Under to Melbourne to kick off the Aussie leg of her Eras Tour. See ya soon, Tay! Hope your head’s not too sore.

