Is Travis Kelce Coming To Sydney For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? An Investigation

Australia has been under the alluring spell of Taylor Swift ever since she announced the Aussie leg of her Eras Tour. With her arrival, some folks are speculating that her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be appearing at the Sydney shows.

Last week, Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated Eras Tour in Melbourne a couple of days after her NFL playing BF scored big in Las Vegas at the 2024 Super Bowl.

(Image source: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

Although her first concerts were jam-packed with surprises — such as new music from her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department — Kelce was not present.

However, the bloke has been leaving some cheeky clue crumbs, like Hansel and Gretel, that suggest he could be arriving for the Sydney shows.

Side note: Please, pretty please. Take these cheeky little “clues” with a grain of salt! For the love of GOD — I am unfortunately not the Oracle of PEDESTRIAN.TV! That being said…

Here’s why some Swifites reckon Travis Kelce will be in Sydney for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

1. The New Heights Podcast

In this last week’s episode of the New Heights Podcast — hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce — Swifties reckon the Kansas City Chiefs player confirmed he was coming to Sydney without saying it.

“I’m about to venture over to an island real soon,” Travis said.

When asked about the specific location, the Super Bowl champ simply said: “I don’t know. I think the best ones are south right now. So, Imma go south.”

In the same episode, Jason also mentioned that next week’s poddy will feature a special guest. In response, Travis said he “cannot wait to tune into that one”, hinting he will be absent from the show. Coincidence? I think not.

2. Taylor’s recent outfit

Excuse me as I stretch, because this one could be quite a reach, but a hint is a hint in Taylor’s world.

As the Red singer made her way from Melbourne to Sydney in her private jet, she was wearing Kansas City Chiefs merch.

Again, it’s a reach, but some Swifties are taking it as the sign of Jesus’ second coming Travis’ arrival. One person has speculated that the NFL star “wrapped up his obligations for the Chiefs for the season” and is about to book it to Sydney.

3. A romantic getaway… In Queensland

Although she did not schedule any shows in Queensland, Daily Mail Australia speculated that Tay Tay and Travis would be enjoying a “romantic holiday” somewhere in the Great Barrier Reef.

Look, I don’t want to sound meanie bambini, but until we have some solid proof — like photos of turtles and a Scooby Doo MovieWorld Ride review from either Travis or Taylor — I am taking the rumours with a barrel of salt.

4. Melbourne Easter Egg

On February 18, Melbourne night three, Swift shared a mix of two tracks. “Come Back… Be Here” and “Daylight”.

Again — I could be reaching — but the surprise song, “Come Back… Be Here”? Oh, I’m definitely taking that as a call to Travis to get his bunda, Down Under.

Does this mean Travis Kelce is coming to Sydney?

One thing that does cast some doubt in my mind is that Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, claimed that his son was busy in Las Vegas for a charity golf outing.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Ed told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, February 20.

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments. He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas.”

Hmmm. Maybe he ain’t coming at all. Look, I only believe this “tea” because it is from Travis’ Daddy. Oh well.

Would’ve loved to see pap photos of the pair packing on the PDA, like they did in Argentina, at Tottis.