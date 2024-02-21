Travis Kelce Has Officially Touched Down In Sydney & Okay, Let The Taylor Swift Weekend Begin

Kansas City tight end and recent Super Bowl champ winner Travis Kelce has landed in Sydney to join his girlfriend Taylor Swift, as the pop superstar continues her sold-out Eras tour around Australia.

Swift’s private jet, believed to have Kelce onboard, landed just before 9am on Thursday following an overnight flight from Honolulu.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was one of the most tracked in the world, with more than 9,000 people following it.

Local news helicopters live-streaming the jet saw Kelce disembark at 9.15am, along with fellow NFL player Ross Travis.

READ MORE Taylor Swift Songs Will Play On Various Sydney Trains From Friday So RIP Any Non-Swiftie Commuters

It’s the first time Swift and Kelce have been together since the Super Bowl final in Las Vegas on February 11th, where the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating winning the championship for a second year in a row.

Since then, speculation had been high over when or even if Kelce would arrive in Australia, but the NFL player hinted at a visit in his New Heights podcast last week, saying he would “venture to an island real soon”.

The plane carrying Kelce seen landing in Sydney this morning. Image: Nine.

He also said he would not be appearing on the following episode, furthering speculation by fans.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Kelce’s father Ed Kelce, said he was “really” keen to get to Australia.

“Travis said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments,” he said.

“He is at a celebrity charity golf outing, which, I think, is in Las Vegas.”

As for Swift, the singer has kept herself busy in Australia, playing three sold-out shows in Melbourne before heading to Sydney on Monday.

On Tuesday, she was spotted wandering the streets of Surry Hills where she was seen having an evening meal in a small Italian restaurant with opening act Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift will play four sold out shows in Sydney this weekend, before continuing the tour in Europe.