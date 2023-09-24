Taylor Swift Just Hard-Launched Her Relationship With Athlete Travis Kelce & The Pics Are Divine

So there might be more truth to those rumours that Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce than we first thought.

On Sunday night US time, Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, dressed in the team’s signature red and white colours. Not only was that Travis’ team, but our favourite pop princess was sitting next to the NFL star’s mum Donna Kelce. You can’t tell me that doesn’t mean something.

Don’t believe me? Check out these pics.

Two thumbs up for a semi-hard launch from our gal.

This is your look, Taylor baby!!!!

In case it wasn’t obvious, Donna is the babe in the glasses wearing her son’s jersey in support. Fkn cute.

The rumours that Taylor and Travis had been seeing each other have been swirling ever since old mate went to one of her Eras Tour gigs and attempted to give her his number back in July. It became widespread news when the footy star spoke about the incident on the New Heights podcast which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.



“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the pod.

“So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. if you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts there are friendship bracelets.



“I received a bunch of there being there but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal.”



I guess that bracelet, or at least the cute little story, made its way to the “Cruel Summer” singer because here she is cheering on Travis’ team next to his MUM. And, according to Page Six, when Travis made a touchdown during the game the commentator said, “Kelce finds a blank space for the score.”

Iconic. Give the man a raise!!!!

I, too, enjoy a man with a moustache.

Last week, Travis’ brother Jason added more fuel to the rumour fire when he was asked about his brother’s love life on a radio show.



“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce told 94WIP Morning Show, per FOX 4.

“I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” he said, before saying he was just kidding around.

Meanwhile, neither Travis nor Taylor’s camps have made any official comment on their rumoured relationship. But it is important to note that Taylor is a sneaky, media-trained gal. She wouldn’t be at the footy, where photographers are everywhere if she didn’t want us to know about it.

Only time will tell, my friends!