Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Viral Coachella Convo Has Been Deciphered By A TikTok Lip Reader

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, everybody and their mothers have been captivated by their antics. Most recently, the power couple were spotted having a phat bender at Coachella — jam-packed with PDA, boozy moments and whispers. Now, a TikTok lip reader has attempted to decipher what the pop star told her NFL boo-thang during their wild weekend.

Over the past week, Swifties have been inundated with Travis and Taylor content after the pair spent a weekend together at Coachella Week One. Like, hilarious footage truly depicted Trav Trav and Tay Tay in full goblin mode — which I truly love for her.

In an attempt to expose what celebrity power couple were talking about during their love fest, Squid Games: The Challenge contestant Jackie Gonzalez (@tismejackieg) lip-read a handful of Tay and Trav’s interactions in the desert.

“Check on your Swifties, we’re not okay,” the caption reads on Jackie’s TikTok, which has garnered more than 320.1K views.

And before we get into the hilarious tea, Jackie did share a disclaimer towards the bottom of the caption, writing that “lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged.” So please, take the tea with a heaping of salt, hehe x.

At the start of the video, Jackie claimed that Taylor was excited to be at the front, yelling to Travis “Oh my God, we’re in the front?”

In a second clip, Jackie suggested that Taylor was seemingly introducing Travis to her friends or other Coachella goers.

“This is Travis,” Taylor ~allegedly~ said.

“I’mma go ahead and ignore that time, but nice to meet you,” Travis ~allegedly~ replied.

In the following clips, Jackie went on to share that Swift was singing along to her own song “Karma”, while dancing next to her Super Bowl-winning BF.

Towards the end of the goss fuelled video, the former Squid Games contestant lip-read that Swift had apologised for getting drunk.

“That was the best thing that’s happened tonight, sorry I’m drunk, hehe,” Jackie said, lip-reading one of Taylor and Travis’ most intimate moments at Coachella.

Although Jackie shared that the lip-reading should not be taken as fact, many Swifties flocked to the comments gawking at Taylor and Travis’ potential conversations.

“Sometimes I think she forgets she’s Taylor Swift,” one person wrote.

“She being excited to be in the front like she isn’t always ON the stage,” a second TikToker commented.

“Taylor being excited to be in the front is all of us. Taylor is us,” wrote a third.

One of my favourite takeaways from the lip reading is definitely her apologising for being drunk. I think every time I’ve headed out for a bevvie and I’ve had one too many, someone eventually cops an apology from me.

Regardless if she was or was not drunk, or if the lip reading was totally off, I’m so happy that she and her BF enjoyed Coachella.

As an Aussie with a dying music scene *cough* Splendour In The Grass and Groovin’ The Moo *cough* I have serious FOMO over everyone at the event. Enjoy it while ya can!