Splendour In The Grass Has Been Cancelled For 2024 In Devastating Blow To Aussie Music Industry

In a huge blow to the Australian music scene, music and arts festival Splendour In The Grass has reportedly been cancelled for 2024.

According to multiple reports citing industry sources, the festival has been canned.

The beloved music festival only just released its 2024 lineup on March 12, which included queen Kylie Minogue as the headliner along with G-Flip, Arcade Fire, Tash Sultana, Omar Apollo, Viagra Boys and Kita Alexander, just to name a few.

Splendour In The Grass is yet to release a statement.

The iconic Splendour entry in 2023. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Splendour in the Grass has been running since 2001, and has become the biggest music festival in the Australian calendar. Held in northern NSW each July, it’s seen some of the biggest local and international acts take to the stage, including Coldplay, Florence and the Machine, Outkast, Lorde, Tame Impala, Flume, and The Killers.

Running over three days, the festival encourages its patrons to camp making the festival an experience like no other.

Never forget Idles at Splendour in 2023. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Splendour’s cancellation is the latest in a string of music festivals being ditched. Most recently, Groovin’ In The Moo pulled the plug due to a lack of sales.

More to come.

What if I’ve already brought Splendour In The Grass tickets?

If you’ve already brought tickets to Splendour In The Grass, don’t stress!

According to Australian Consumer Law, you have every right to a refund.

“If you buy a ticket to a festival and the event is either cancelled, or has a major change (such as a headlining act will not perform, or the date or venue changes), you are entitled to a refund of the ticket,” the Australian Competition And Consumer Commission (ACCC) says.



“This is regardless of whether the terms and conditions say so. Just like any other purchase, hold on to your receipts and purchase details. If something goes wrong, speak to the ticketing agent first.”

We have no doubt that Splendour In The Grass organisers and festival promoter Live Nation will be in touch to punters who have bought tickets as soon as possible.

Such a vibe. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

What does this mean for Splendour In The Grass 2025?

Honestly, we have no idea. Undoubtedly, live music is going through a hard patch right now. Not only have music festivals like Groovin’ In The Moo been cancelled due to lack of ticket sales but in recent years, Aussie festivals have struggled to go ahead due to extreme weather and COVID-19 as well as coming up against increasingly strict state legislation around policing.

Here’s to hoping that by 2025, Splendour will be back in action. Until then, we’ll keep you posted when more news comes out.