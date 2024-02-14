Groovin The Moo Has Been Canned Due To Poor Ticket Sales: ‘We Are Extremely Disappointed’

One of the country’s most iconic music festivals that brings massive artists to regional Australia, Groovin the Moo, has announced that it will not go ahead for 2024. And on Valentine’s Day too? This is all too much for my little heart to handle.

Just two months before the festival was supposed to kick off in South Australia with a lineup of acts including DMA’s, Hot Dub Time Machine, Mallrat, King Stingray, and The Kooks, Groovin the Moo’s team announced it would not be going ahead.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel,” shared the festival in a statement.

The organisers cited that the reason for the festival not going ahead was due to a lack of ticket sales meaning that they could not feasably operate an event of this scale.

All tickets will be automatically refunded, which is thankfully one less thing to worry about for the folks in that boat.

RIP Groovin 2024. Source: @groovinthemoo Instagram.

This is the third time in the festival’s history that it has not been able to go ahead, with Groovin the Moo being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

However this is the first time that it won’t go ahead for financial reasons.

“Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future,” shared the Groovin team in the unfortunate statement.

In response to the announcement some fans have expressed their disappointment at the cancellation.

“Devastated for everyone who put in hard work to make this happen. Was looking forward to getting my ticket in the next pay cycle, loved the lineup! Hope people get behind you next year,” commented one user on Instagram.

The loss of Groovin the Moo marks another casualty in the cost of living crisis. As more and more Aussies cut back on expenses (particularly the young Aussies who typically attend music festivals), sales for tickets to events like Groovin have been on a decline.

However, while other punters expressed their disappointment, they also voiced that one factor that may have contributed to poor ticket sales is the appeal of the lineup — or lack thereof.

“Maybe ‘cos your lineup was absolutely dog shit?” One skeptic asked, throwing delicate handling out the door.

Meanwhile, one legend holds out in denial.

“You getting April Fools day and Valentine’s Day mixed up?” they asked hopefully.

I’m with ya buddy.

Alas, this is not a mix up. Groovin will not be moovin’ this year.

VALE Groovin 2024.