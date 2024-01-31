Groovin The Moo’s 2024 Lineup Just Got Dropped So Start Planning Your Doof-Sticks ASAP

As January comes to an end it’s your last possible chance to get your New Year’s resolutions solidified and forgotten. But failing that, why not settle for a Moo Year’s resolution instead? Go on, take a peak at the smoking hot acts performing at the 2024 Groovin the Moo (GTM) music festival, you know you wanna.

READ MORE Beginning Boutique Will Pick Ya Next Festival Outfit Based On Astrology & Music

The iconic festival returns for its third year in a row since its COVID break in 2020 and 2021, and plenty of familiar faces are returning to the stage for festival goers to rave, mosh, and doof-stick to.

Some of the returning acts include DMA’s, Hot Dub Time Machine, Mallrat, San Cisco, and The Jungle Giants. Additionally, Alison Wonderland will be performing at GTM, marking her first time playing in Australia in five years.

And if that’s not enough, iconic Aussie band King Stingray and UK pop-rock band The Kooks are appearing — plus a tonne of other names!

Who’s performing at Groovin the Moo 2024?

Here’s an A-Z rundown of the faces you’ll see at 2024’s Groovin The Moo:

Alison Wonderland

Armani White (USA)

The Beaches (CAN)

Claire Rosinkranz (USA)

DMA’s

The Grogans

GZA (Wu-Tang) & The Phunky Nomads (USA)

Hot Dub Time Machine

Jacoténe

Jessie Reyez (CAN)

Jet

The Jungle Giants

Kenya Grace (UK)

King Stingray

The Kooks (UK)

Mallrat

Meduza (ITA)

Melanie C DJ Set (UK)

Mura Masa DjDJSet (UK)

Nerve & Friends (Ecb & Cloe Terare)

The Rions

San Cisco

Stephen Sanchez (USA)

Big moo-d. Image: Supplied.

As well as the standard lineup announcement slide, GTM also released a cheeky video announcement too.

Uploaded to GTM’s socials, the vid showcased all the big names who are performing by having them get uncovered by a pair of thrift-shoppers picking up various thrifty items.

That’s the thing about thrifting, you never know what you’ll find. Sometimes it’s a pair of perfect high-waisted pants, and sometimes it’s the DMA’s.

Where is Groovin the Moo happening?

Groovin the Moo will travel the country, delivering it’s annual day of bangers for fans between the dates of April 25 and May 11.

Here’s when and where to attend GTM closest to you! Or furthest if you’re so incined, you do you.

Wayville, SA

WHEN: Thursday 25 April

WHERE: Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Canberra, ACT

WHEN: Friday 26 April

WHERE: Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC

WHEN: Saturday 27 April

WHERE: Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Newcastle, NSW

WHEN: Saturday 4 May

WHERE: Foreshore Park, Awabakal Land, Newcastle, NSW

Sunshine Coast, QLD

WHEN: Sunday 5 May (Long Weekend)

WHERE: Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Bunbury, WA

WHEN: Saturday 11 May

WHERE: Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA

Tickets to GTM go on sale on Tuesday February 5 and can be found online at Groovin the Moo’s website.

Good luck, and doof responsibly!