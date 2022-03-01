The cogs of the festival circuit are starting to creak back into gear, my fezzy friends. This time the annual regional hoon Groovin The Moo has dropped its 2022 lineup, bringing local excellence and international sweeties (!!!) to three big shows down the eastern seaboard in April.

It’s been a couple of curdled years for the festival scene in Australia — no thanks to the spicy cough — but the announcement of who’s headed out country for Groovin this year feels right. There’s spirited confidence that hey shit, we might actually pull this one off this time.

Let us knock on wood, dust off the boots and meet who’s coming through for this year’s Groovin The Moo. The festival will whip from the Hunter Valley down the Hume Highway and over to the golden centre of Victoria, and we simply cannot wait.

Groovin The Moo 2022 Lineup

Alice Ivy

Broods (NZ)

Chaii (NZ)

Hilltop Hoods

Hockey Dad

Hope D

HP Boyz

Jesswar

JK-47

Mashd N Kutcher

Masked Wolf

Middle Kids

Milky Chance (Ger)

Montaigne

Peking Duk

Polaris

RedHook

Riton (UK)

Shouse

Snakehips (UK)

Spiderbait

Sycco

Thomas Headon (UK)

Wolf Alice (UK)

HOSTED BY:

Dijok & Jawbreakers

That’s not the last of it, either. There are still the local acts for each city’s Fresh Produce offering, annual triple j Unearthed Groovin competition winners, Welcome To Country at each location and heaps of community programs to be announced.

Groovin The Moo is set to hit Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo over the back end of April, which is a perfect time to get the hell out of the city and have a boogie. Is there anything more gorgeous than a mid-autumn day in the crisp air of the country? Absolutely not, it’s easily my favourite time of the year.

The festival will hit Maitland Showground on Saturday, April 23, before tripping down the Hume to Exhibition Park in Canberra on Sunday, April 24. It’ll then wind things up down in Central Victoria at Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds on Saturday, April 30.

If you haven’t hung onto your Groovin The Moo tickets from festival attempts over the last couple of years, you can grab a ticket from the festival website on Thursday, March 3 at 8am AEDT.

See you front left, I’ll be the one sobbing in happiness.