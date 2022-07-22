Splendour In The Grass this afternoon announced the news that Day One of the festival has been cancelled due to unpredictable weather. So who is eligible for a Splendour In The Grass refund after the performance cancellations across the Amphitheatre, GW McLennan, Mix Up and Park(lands) stages? Here’s what we know so far.

Along with the news that the main stages wouldn’t be proceeding with their performances, Splendour In The Grass said on Instagram that Moshtix is going to contact ticket holders affected for more information about refunds over the next week. So who does that include?

Splendour in the Grass co-founder Jessica Ducrou was asked about refunds when she addressed media at a 9News press conference this afternoon. “I think we just want to get through the show at this point and we’ll work it out afterwards but we do want everyone here and having a good time and feeling good about coming to Splendour In The Grass,” she said.

As part of Friday’s cancellation, festival-goers missed out on performances from acts such as DMA’s, Gorillaz, The Avalanches, Cub Sport and more. “Unfortunately there won’t be a reschedule for Friday and we’re looking to refund proportionately, everyone, for the fact that they’ve missed Friday’s talent,” she explained.

She asked ticket holders to be patient with Moshtix as they deal with Splendour In The Grass refunds.

“Don’t stress, we will be refunding the proportionate amount of ticketing for missing out on a day’s worth of events,” she said. “Please give MoshTix some time to catch their breath, and we’ll be dealing with that in the next week or two.”

Ducrou said that there was between 15,000-16,000 campers for Splendour In The Grass this year, some of which have had to be relocated to the campground at Byron Events Farm. When asked if refunds would apply to camping passes and people who had VIP passes, Ducrou replied: “Yes, of course.”

It’s devastating news for festival staff and organisers who haven’t been able to hold the festival since 2019, before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the music industry both in Australia and around the world. Ducrou said, “Coming from a position where our industry has had a challenging few years, that impacts we’ll have to assess afterwards, but it’s significant.”

We’ll keep updating this article as we know more about Splendour In The Grass refunds.