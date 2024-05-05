If you enjoy some locally-brewed tea, we’ve got some direct from Summer Bay. Rumour has it the Home and Away romance between Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart has apparently spilled into real life, and honestly your grandma will be loving this piece of hot gossip.

In case you’re not an avid watcher of the Channel Seven soap now that you’ve graduated high school / moved out of home / subscribed to several streaming services, the actors’ alter egos Leah and Justin recently tied the knot on the long-running series.



It was no doubt a joyous day for everyone in Summer Bay, especially since poor Leah has been unlucky in love since I was in Year 8.

Anyway, rumours are now swirling that Home and Away pair Nicodemou and Stewart belong together, forever and ever, in real life. According to the Sunday Telegraph, the pair was recently spotted on a movie date and this was NOT a friend thing.

“They weren’t really hiding it,” an eagle-eyed cinemagoer told the publication. “They were holding hands and he touched her bottom numerous times. There was nothing platonic about it.” Not her bottom! What would Alf say?

Further to that spicy little nugget, the Sunday Telegraph claims Nicodemou and Stewart first had people talking last year when they apparently smooched at the Channel Seven Xmas party. Perhaps they were just rehearsing for their on-screen wedding? These Home and Away stars are nothing if not dedicated, after all.

READ MORE A Bunch Of Home And Away Stars Reunited At The Iconic Diner Bc You Know They Belong Together

Adding fuel to the fire was the revelation last Friday that Nicodemou, 46, had quietly split with her partner of eight years, Adam Rigby, at the end of 2023, per the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Stewart’s wife Sarah Roberts dropped the bombshell in last weekend’s issue of Stellar that she and Stewart, 48, are officially divorced, after years of speculation that they’d split.

Seems fairly fishy that both these bits of intel dropped within a week of each other, no?

Ada Nicodemou has starred on Home and Away for a whopping 24 years while James Stewart joined the show back in 2016, and their characters have been in a romance for the past five years of the show.

It sure looks like art has imitated life for these two. Think about it, if they ever want to tie the knot IRL they can just borrow outfits from the wardrobe department. Too easy!