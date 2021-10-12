Ex-Home and Away star Felix Dean has been charged after allegedly assaulting a shop owner in Surry Hills with a hammer, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Police allege that Dean walked into a tobacconist on Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills around 11pm last night armed with a hammer and assaulted an employee of the store.

The worker suffered minor head injuries, and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Police established a crime scene and officers conducted an extensive search of the area, locating the 24-year-old a short time later.

Dean was then taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where he was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, shoplifting, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and breach of bail.

He has been refused bail to appear at central Local Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE Ex Home And Away Star And 90s Heartthrob Dieter Brummer Has Been Found Dead At Age 45

Felix Dean is best known for his role as ‘VJ Patterson’ to on-screen parents Ryan Kwanten and Ada Nicodemou. He was on Home and Away for seven years, and nominated for Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards in 2008 and 2009.