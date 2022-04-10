A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was caught in a brawl outside a venue on Sydney’s Oxford St on Saturday night.

NSW Police said in a statement emergency services were called to the venue after reports of a brawl began outside the bar at 12:35am.

23-year-old Evander Tuala had come into the city from Western Sydney for a night out with his friends. NSW Police Detective Superintended John Duncan said his group and a group of men from the Eastern Suburbs clashed when men from the two groups were escorted out of the Oxford Hotel because of a “very minor incident”.

It’s unclear how many were exactly involved but a clip shared via the Daily Telegraph showed at least six men swapping punches outside the venue on Oxford St.

Tuala was punched which caused him to fall to the floor and hit his head. He was then treated by NSW Ambulance parademics at the scene before he was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital nearby. NSW Police said he is in a critical condition with significant head injuries.

Tuala’s friends and family gathered outside the hospital on Sunday. His aunt Niu Tuala shared a heartbreaking message about him after he was hospitalised on Saturday night.

“You came into this world and brought so much love into our family,” Tuala said via 10News First Sydney.

“Now you’ve left us broken. You were stolen from us like a thief in the night.”



The state’s police force is treating the incident as a potential homicide.

Officers attempted to arrest the men involved in the fight but several of them fled the scene.

Three men were charged with affray. Two of them — a 19-year-old and 20-year-old were refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday. Another man aged 20 was granted conditional bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 5th.

NSW Police is currently investigating the incident and looking to find out who was responsible for hitting Tuala. It urged anyone with information or footage to contact Surry Hills Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.