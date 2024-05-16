Prepare thou carriage because Bridgerton Season 3’s release time is so close that you can practically hear Lady Whistledown dropping sass already. Polin season is almost among us, and you need to know the exact minute the spicy episodes will be dropped on Netflix Australia, so you know precisely when to lock yourself in your bedroom.

Fans of the extremely saucy period romance have been lusting for Bridgerton Season 3 for years now, and after many teasing delays, the season is finally coming to Netflix worldwide on May 16.

Netflix has even been edging us about it all day with a 30-hour countdown.

No, I don’t appreciate it. Yes, it’s hot.

SIX HOURS UNTIL BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 pic.twitter.com/U9kBbSlxDi — Netflix (@netflix) May 16, 2024

The entire season is going to drop in two parts containing four episodes each, with Part 1 dropping May 16, and Part 2 coming to screens on June 13.

However, the exact release time varies across different states and territories. So here’s the Bridgerton Season 3 release time for every timezone in Australia.

What Are The Bridgerton Season 3 Release Times Across Australia?

AEST — NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania & ACT

Those in states and cities that follow Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) will be able to enjoy the first drop of episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 at 5:00pm AEST.

Honestly, this is highkey the perfect time for episodes to get released as it is right when most people finish work. It means you can finish work, make your way home, and get cosy on the couch or in bed at the same time as the rest of the world with a relatively low risk of spoilers.

This season is all about Colin (Luke Newtown) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Source: Netflix.

ACST — South Australia & Northern Territory

For those living in Central Australia who follow Australian Central Standard Time (ACST), you will get to watch the brand new episodes of Birdgerton at 4:30pm ACST.

Not that I would encourage rushing your work (I am always paying attentiin to avoid tings liek typos!), but if you can finish a little early and don’t want to miss any episodes… I’m sure your boss will understand wanting to get off early for this one!

AWST — Western Australia

If you live in Western Australia and want to know when Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 will be accessible for your Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) eyes, you can feast your senses at 4:00pm AWST.

Before then, why not read up on everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3 here, where you can watch all the trailers and catch all the behind-the-scenes tea?

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to hydrate before that mirror scene comes out… IYKYK.