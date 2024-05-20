Dear reader, we may only be halfway through the release of Bridgerton Season Three and yet my loins are burning for the fire of another steamy season of the cum-mings and goings of the ton. Okay, I may not be the classiest Lady Whistledown but that wasn’t bad, now was it?

Anyway, in 2021 — just mere months after the first season premiered — the lovely people at Netflix confirmed that we could expect a fourth season of the smash-hit period drama when it was renewed for seasons Three and Four.

The beauty of the beloved series being based on a book is that we have an inkling about what stories we’ll see playing out on screen. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

Who will Bridgerton Season 4 be about?

Has Bridgerton Season 4 begun filming?

Which characters will return in Season 4?

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton Season 4?

When is the Bridgerton Season 4 release date?

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bridgerton series author Julia Quinn revealed that she’d already decided which Bridgerton sibling would find their love life in the spotlight during Season Four. The only problem? She’s keeping it a goddamn secret.

“I can’t say a word, I’ll get in so much trouble,” Quinn told the publication at the premiere of Season Three.

“I do know, but I can’t say yes.”

What a secretive yet saucy minx.

Eloise and Benedict are clearly fan favourites so I genuinely don’t mind who is up next!! (Image: Netflix)

Although you might be thinking that one could look at the order of the book series to decipher who might be next, it’s not that simple. Already the Netflix series has taken a different approach to the books. While Season One and Season Two are the first two books in the series, Season Three skipped the third eldest child Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and instead follows the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — the fourth book of Quinn’s series.

So now, fans of the book series are puzzled about whether Benedict or Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) will be the talk of the ton for the next season.

Previously, creator Shonda Rhimes commented that the order of the Bridgerton families’ romances would be mixed up, but did confirm that they’ll all get their turn.

“We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

“I do have a very specific plan of where we go each season — which one is which. Because you really have to start seeding in the other siblings, and what’s going on with them, to push them to the next season.”

There really are a lot of Bridgertons, hey? (Image: Netflix)

Has Bridgerton Season Four begun filming?

Well, in short, no. The cast has only just finished their press run for Season Three and in this author’s opinion, they need a bit of a goddamn break.

However, in some great news for the ton of the internet, showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed that the scrips are well and truly underway.

While our friends at Refinery 29 attempted to get the details out of her, Brownell was very tight-lipped.

“I can tell you that I know who it’s gonna be,” she teased. “We are in the middle of writing it right now.”

JUICY!

Other reports claim that filming is set to kick off in London over the summer — so sometime between June and August.



Which characters will return in Season Four?

So far only two stars have been confirmed for Season Four but this author is screaming, crying and throwing up because it is none other than Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton!!!! Happy days!!!!

Speaking to The Wrap, Couglan confirmed the exciting news.

“They’ve told us we’re back for season four, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting. We’ll pop back and have some fun for sure.”

This is great news as I’d happily watch another eight hours of these two hotties staring at each other longingly.

As for the rest of the cast? We don’t know for sure. However, based on the upcoming plots I think it’s fair to say that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Eloise, Benedict, and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) in future seasons. But if we don’t get to see more Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) shenanigans I WILL riot.

!!!!!!!!!!!! (Image: Netflix)

While my fountain pen was ready to scribble the release date in my diary, not even Jess Brownell knows when we can expect Season Four.

“We actually don’t know when it’s gonna drop,” Brownell told Refinery29 when the cast came Down Under.

“We’re still making sure that we write the best possible script that we can before we start production. But we’re really thrilled with what we’ve been working on so hold out hope!”

In previous years, we waited two whole years in between seasons so let’s all collectively manifest that it’ll be a much shorter process this time.

It’s not fair how gorgeous this cast is. (Image: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton Season Four?

As you may have guessed due to the whole ‘the season hasn’t started filming thing’ there is no trailer for Season Four just yet. Bummer!!!

Look, I’m sorry. I know there aren’t a lot of answers here, okay? I’m just excited!!!!! But I promise you, we will update this article the second that this hot information becomes available.

If you need something to fill the Bridgerton-shaped hole in your life you can rewatch all three seasons — and the spin-off series Queen Charlotte — so far on Netflix.