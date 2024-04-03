Bowral In NSW Is Getting A Bridgerton Makeover To Celebrate S3 So Alert The Ton Post Haste

Bridgerton fans, rise up! Season Three is almost here and to celebrate, Netflix is turning back the clock and transforming Bowral into a Regency-era town. I’m not sure why they chose the small country town in NSW, but I’ll take it.

The Bridgerton-fest hits Bowral for a week (April 16 – April 23) and there’ll likely be a flurry of fans attending in their best high society outfits. The network is working directly with local businesses to capture the “romance and beauty” of the show.

Fans will also get a sneak preview of the first episode – with four free screenings at Empire Cinema – on April 22 and April 23. Ticketing info hasn’t been announced yet, but Season Three’s first four episodes drop on May 16, so the lucky viewers will have bragging rights for weeks.

It’s time to dust off your gloves and attend a Bridgerton Garden Party. (Image: Netflix)

There haven’t been many other details released yet, but the week will finish with a grand Garden Party at luxury hotel Milton Park. Netflix has teased that there could be some special visitors, saying: “And… who knows? At a garden party, you could bump into anyone. Shall we promenade?”

I may be absolutely delusional, but I’m hoping this means Penelope Featherington (Nichola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will be heading our way to make a surprise visit.

If you want to score an invite to the Bridgerton Garden Party, you need to step into the shoes of Lady Whistledown. Simply pop a few thoughts here (25 words or less) about how Lady Whistledown would describe you in her gossip rag, and you’ll be in the draw to win.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on social media, with many ready to take a trip to Bowral… even if they don’t have tickets.“I grew up in Bowral, now I live in Melbourne. I think it’s time for a road trip!!!” one person commented.

“I may have tentatively booked accommodation just in case I can get tickets,” another added.

Judging by Netflix’s previous promo events – like Stranger Things’ tentacled vag rift appearing on Bondi Beach and Squid Game’s giant Red Light, Green Light doll appearing in Sydney – this Bridgerton week is going to be incredible.

Brb, I’m off to book my trip to Bowral for a lil treat!