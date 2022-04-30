This article is chock full of spoilers for Bridgerton season 2 and also contains some mild spoilers for the Bridgerton book series. If you want to remain unspoiled, don't read ahead!

So you’ve binge-watched all of Bridgerton season 2 twice and rewound *that* scene from episode 7 more times than you care to admit? Craving the sweet sweet knowledge of future seasons? Come hither dear reader. I’m putting on my Lady Whistledown feathered headpiece and breaking it all down for you.

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 were confirmed back in April 2021. But one of the big questions on fans’ lips is which Bridgerton sibling the next instalment will focus on.

READ MORE An Unofficial Melb Bridgerton Ball's Coming So Find A Duke Or Duchess To Dampen Thy Pantaloons

Without further ado, let’s unpack the frills, spills and potential horny content of Bridgerton season 3.

What is Bridgerton based on?

The Bridgerton TV series is based on a book series by the same name. It’s written by Julia Quinn and each book focuses on a seperate Bridgerton sibling.

Book one — and season 1 by extension — focused on the fourth sibling and eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

The age order of the siblings is Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth. Thank God they went for the alphabetical names. But the books don’t focus on each sibling chronologically by age. As previously mentioned, Daphne was the protagonist of season 1 and the first book The Duke and I.

Eldest sibling Anthony was the protagonist of season 2. His story takes place in the second book, The Viscount and I.

READ MORE Raid Thine Rebel Sport Bc A Deflated Netball Was Used In That Bridgerton S2 Sex Scene

But executive producer Shonda Rimes has also said there’s a chance the TV show won’t follow the book order.

“We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

We’re really going to need Lady Whistledown to crack this one.

Who will season 3 of Bridgerton focus on?

Here’s where things start getting really interesting. The third book in Julia Quinn’s series is An Offer from a Gentleman which focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). By that logic, we could expect season 3 to focus on Benedict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

I mean, season 2 set him up for a leading man role by having him drop out of art school. Aw, my tortured little artist.

If he is the focus of season 3, I have but one request: confirm my boy Ben is bi. Never have I seen someone with such bisexual energy.

how the fuck did bridgerton not make benedict bi 😭 — ñ|âm 's WRATH (@Iobaandrade) April 24, 2022

benedict bridgerton is bisexual he told me himself — lilia (@brekkerslight) April 22, 2022

#Bridgerton manifesting a bisexual Benedict in S3 if it’s his season 🙌🏾🥲💗💜💙 — Kanthony hall of fame 🐎🔗 (@Kanthony4lifers) April 26, 2022

In the books (and a big ‘ol spoiler alert here), Benedict falls for a mystery woman who he meets at a masked ball.

But some fans actually reckon season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newtown) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Their story forms the plot of book four, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

READ MORE We Asked Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan WTF Was Going On With Penelope’s Messy Behaviour In S2

Benedict’s actor Luke Thompson kept deets of season 3 quite hush hush in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The thing is the books are the books, and the show is completely rooted in the books, but it’s not tied to the books. That’s partly the pleasure of watching the show,” he said.

Riddles upon riddles there.

“The books would indicate that the next one up is Benedict, but we don’t know that for sure because the show is the show, and the show has license to do all sorts of things,” he continued.

Thompson also described the show as an “ensemble effort”.

As well as Thompson’s comments, there’s a couple of reasons for the Polin season 3 theory.

Chief among them is the fact that Penelope was revealed to be Lady Whistledown at the end of season 1. Her bestie Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) found out at the end of season 2 and the pair had a harrowing fight.

I was devastated, you were devastated, we were all devastated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

But in the books, the Lady Whistledown of it all doesn’t come out until Romancing Mr Bridgerton. And Eloise isn’t as invested in the Lady Whistledown arc as she is on the show.

One of the other big hints came from queen Simone Ashley (aka Kate Sharma).

“I’m super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it,” she said to E!News about season 3.

Um, excuse me Ms Ashley! What does this mean?

But with how Colin treated Pen at the end of season 2 — namely telling his pals he’d never court her — he’ll need to do some serious grovelling. No more stories about your travels, please!

Are loves of my life Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton coming back for season 3?

One of the main characters of season 1, your boyfriend Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) didn’t return for season 2. You’d be forgiven for fearing that season 2 stars like Kathani Sharma and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) wouldn’t be back in season 3.

Good news for Kanthony stans. In the same interview where she mentioned Pen and Colin, Simone Ashley confirmed we’d be getting more Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton.

“Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure,” she said.

Ashley also said she was “keen to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they’re loved up and they’ve kind of sorted themselves out”.

Phew. TBH I just want more backstage snaps of Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey being BFFs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONATHAN BAILEY (@jbayleaf)

It’s also likely that Edwina Sharma will be returning. I mean, we did get a hint she’d be set up with a Prince. Now that’s spin-off I’d like to see.

“What I would love for Edwina most of all is adventure and excitement,” Charithra Chandran told E!News.

“I’m sort of, ‘enough of Edwina and boys!’ It’s about Edwina and herself.”

Much to think about. Much indeed.

Do we have a release date for Bridgerton season 3?

Nope! But Nicola Coughlan confirmed that it’d start filming season 3 this winter (aka summer in Europe, where the show’s shot). Hoping and manifesting we’ll get some behind the scenes pics ASAP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Plus Shonda Rhimes told PopBuzz the team was “already working on season 3 so we can have a shorter time between seasons”.

I truly don’t think I can handle another 15 months of waiting.

There you have it: all the Bridgerton season 3 tea spilled from a delicate porcelain cup. We’ll keep you posted with more deets when we have them. But until then, keep looking up Regency era ballgowns on Etsy.