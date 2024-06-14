Is Francesca Bridgerton Bisexual? Why Fans Are Cheering For A Potential Bi Panic Plot In S4

WARNING: Dearest gentle reader, there are spoilers ahead for Bridgerton. Read at your peril.

As fans of Netflix’s historical romance show Bridgerton tune in to the steamy climax of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story, another character’s future storylines has caught their attention. When Bridgerton Season 3 came to a close, some subtle hints were made about the potential love interests of Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) that got viewers a little curious — or rather, bi-curious.

Spoilers ahead! I’ve warned you twice now, and have absolved myself of guilt for if you read something you would rather not have.

As the finale episode revealed a long-awaited character from the Bridgerton books, one big change from the source material had fans losing their mind at the implications it would have on the future plot of the show.

One of Francesca’s future love interests, Michael Stirling, was instead introduced as Michaela Stirling played by actress Masali Baduza, in a simple gender switch of the character.

And upon their first meeting in the Bridgerton Season 3 finale, sparks were flying between the two, leaving fans to ask the question: Is Francesca Bridgerton bisexual?

Is Francesca Bridgerton bisexual?

In the books, Francesca Bridgerton married Michael Stirling after the death of her first husband, John Stirling (played by Victor Alli in Netflix’s adaption).

If this plot and character dynamic is followed in the Netflix show, then the changing of Michael to Michaela heavily implies that the upcoming Bridgerton Season 4 will feature some bisexual representation in the form of Francesca pursuing a male and female love interest.

And it’s safe to say that fans are hyped about this potential.

Of course, we will still have to wait (a long time) until Bridgerton Season 4 for any of that to actually happen on-screen.

But for now it is at least clearly foreshadowed that there will be some form of romantic chemistry between Francesca and Michaela, which fans are already shipping online.

@ikinsiriusblack_ IM GOING TO CRY THEY GENDER SWITCHED YESSSS!!!!! STOP SHE LOOKS SO MESMERIZED BY HER😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#wlw #francescabridgerton #bridgerton ♬ original sound – lloyd/harvey🍉

However, Francesca’s other love interest John Stirling has plenty of other shippers too.

@nyrassire They are everything i wanted and more #bridgerton #francescabridgerton #johnstirling #trending #viral #Booklok #dontletthisflop #viral #fy #edit #love ♬ original sound – Iliana 🐉

RIP, nobody tell them what happens in the books.

Of course, Francesca is not the first Bridgerton sibling to raise questions about sexuality, with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) having a grand old time in the sheets with a range of genders of people in Season 3.

When will we see who Francesca loves in Bridgerton Season 4?

Each season of Netflix’s Bridgerton focuses on a different sibling of the family. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) was the protagonist for Season 1, eldest sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) was the star of Season 2, and Colin was the focus of Bridgerton Season 3.

And thanks to news from the show runners — and the general foreshadowing in the actual episodes — we know that Season 4 of Bridgerton will be all about our girl Francesca.

And while details are hazy ATM, it looks like fans could be left to anticipate Francesca’s romantic future for as long as two years!

More details about Bridgerton Season 4 can be found here. And if that’s not enough spicy historical romance content for you, we also have a cheeky guide for which order to read the Bridgerton books here too.

[Image: Netflix / Bridgerton]

