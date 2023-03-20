It turns out the sex scenes between Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in the first season of Bridgerton weren’t quite as steamy as they looked.

The two played Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton, two rich singles who fake-dated to further each other’s status, became close friends, fell in love, got married and then rooted like a pair of rabbits in heat.

Their raunchy scenes blasted Bridgerton (both the show and Daphne) into the stratosphere but it turns out it wasn’t so sexy actually filming them.

Regé-Jean Page told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that there was one gross BTS detail that fan’s don’t know about — offensively bad breath.

“What no one knows about Bridgerton, Phoebe and I both had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through,” he revealed.

“We made a pact early on – it’s one of the things you do. You approach your other actor and you go, ‘Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?’

“And then we both were like, ‘Actually, I really like coffee so I don’t mind’ and we were both like, ‘Thank god!’. So we had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show.”

It looks like Page may have been a little modest in his descriptions though, because Phoebe Dynevor has previously said he smelled “really nice” and “never, ever had bad breath”.

“He doesn’t smoke or anything like that,” she told Glamour in 2021.

“We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine. He’s unscented in a good way.”

Hmmmm. So the coffee breath was terrible for Page and not Dynevor? Or perhaps Dynevor was just being kind and Page forgot to keep the story going.

Either way, next time I watch those sex scenes, all I’ll be able to think about is dank, stale coffee breath.

Hopefully Season three of Bridgerton provides its cast with breath mints, hey?