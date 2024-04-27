Emma Stone Has Revealed She’d Prefer People Call Her By Her Real First Name

Best Actress Academy Award winner Emma Stone has announced that she’d like to be referred to by her real name. Henceforth, the 35-year-old actress has opted to be called by her birth name Emily.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter this week, Nathan Fielder, Stone’s co-star on the 2023 hit show The Curse, dropped the bombshell.

“Before we continue, I’d like to say something,” Fielder told the journalist conducting the interview.

“Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally.

“So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.”

Normally, you’d take anything that Nathan Fielder says in an interview with a rather large grain of salt.

The man built his name through well-thought-out, long-term pranks, many of which incorporate interview footage from major outlets and talk shows.

However, a quick Google search will tell you that her name is, in fact, Emily.

“When I get to know them, people that I work with do [call her Emily]”, she clarifies.

Emily goes on to explain that the initial reason she took the name Emma was because actress, who was also a member of the SAG union (Screen Actors Guild) had gotten in first.

“Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, “I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily”.”

In response to this major scoop, the Hollywood Reporter journo followed up about Emily’s co-star, asking if he was always referred to as Nathan.

“Well, I call him Big Nate. Which is his preferred name,” Emily joked.

While it may sound a little strange, it turns out this practice isn’t all that uncommon.

Dr Who star David Tennant encountered a similar hurdle when he discovered that another bloke in his actors union had nabbed the name David McDonald, Tennant’s actual name.

